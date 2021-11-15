William Roberts Sentenced To 2 Life Sentences For Beating To Death Deborah And Ruben Vallejos

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man convicted of murdering a couple at their home in 2019 has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences. William Joseph Roberts, 55, was found guilty of brutally murdering Deborah and Ruben Vallejos at their home in Weld County in June 2019.

The couple was allowing Roberts to live with them at the time of the murders.

“These people stepped in and helped him out and this is how he repaid them,” Deputy District Attorney Yvette Guthrie said during the sentencing hearing on Nov. 12. “He stole two lives and forever changed their family. Nothing will ever bring these victims back, but I think justice in this case is two consecutive life sentences.”

Deputies were called to the home after Ruben’s sister said that she couldn’t get ahold of her brother for several days. When deputies arrived, they found Deborah on the flood, dead, covered by a blanket. Both victims had been beaten with a pipe and both died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Roberts got into an argument with the couple and said that Deborah was “mean” and said that he killed Ruben because he wanted to “put him out of his misery.”