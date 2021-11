The Ritz-Carlton recently released its Next-Gen Luxury Travel Preferences Insight Report, which provides timely, in-depth insights into the changing preferences of the next generation[1] of luxury travelers in China. The report identifies six main areas that will allow luxury hotels to improve, innovate and tailor their services for next-gen travelers. These areas are: a new focus on experiences over sightseeing, authentic local culinary experiences as selling points, high tech combined with the human factor, the rise of "bleisure" or the combination of business and leisure, the growing importance of social spaces in hotels, and the growing demand for sustainable travel. The report was published as part of the brand's recent "A Gift Like No Other" campaign in Asia Pacific.

