ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Elon Musk came for Bernie Sanders on Twitter. But what’s really happening with a possible wealth tax?

By Felicia Hou
Fortune
Fortune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ej8n3_0cxTNBEt00

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning.

Elon Musk sparred with Bernie Sanders over the weekend, insulting the Vermont senator after he tweeted that Americans must demand the “extremely wealthy pay their fair share.”

“I keep forgetting you’re still alive,” Musk responded. “Want me to sell more stock, Bernie? Just say the word…”

The fiery exchange touched on an increasingly popular debate in U.S. politics: how to tax the richest Americans, whose net worth increased significantly during the COVID pandemic.

The vast majority of Americans pay tax on earned income, also known as income tax. But most billionaires have their wealth tied up in company stock, which is not subject to taxes unless it’s sold. Currently, some of the world’s most notable multibillionaires, like Jeff Bezos and Michael Bloomberg, pay little to no income taxes. Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018, according to a report by ProPublica. He’s currently the richest person in the world and worth about $285 billion. Property taxes are not a major concern for the ultrawealthy either, the New York Times reported, as homes and land usually represent a small portion of their total wealth.

Sanders, who is the current chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, has long been a vocal proponent of taxing the rich. Back in March, he called the immense wealth of tycoons like Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos “immoral” and “unsustainable.”

Earlier this year he, along with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and a few other Democrats, proposed a 2% annual tax on wealth over $50 million and 3% tax over $1 billion. The so-called Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act targets the wealthiest 100,000 households in America by taxing their net worth rather than their annual income. The proposal has yet to pass the Senate.

Although Sanders’ plans for tackling the ultrawealthy have often been touted as extreme and improbable, there’s been growing demand that the richest Americans pay more. According to a Reuters poll from 2020, 64% of Americans agreed that the very rich should contribute more of their total wealth to support public programs.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) introduced legislation for a “billionaires income tax” last month to help pay for President Biden’s budget. The plan included imposing annual taxes on unrealized gains for those who held more than $1 billion in assets, or more than $100 million in income for three consecutive years. Wyden’s proposal won over several members of the House and Senate, but it was cut from the budget deal soon after it was introduced.

In the latest version of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, those in the top 1% would pay about $55,000 more in taxes, while those in the top .01% would pay an additional $585,000.

But whether this latest plan will endure the coming weeks is unclear. And the possibility of passing a real wealth tax remains out of reach. But that might not stop the debate, even among protestations of famous billionaires.

"Eventually, they run out of other people's money,” Musk wrote last month, “and then they come for you.”

Comments / 14

Believe Corporate Media
3d ago

Legislation will need to be written by legislators already bought and owned by the very rich people complaining about even the remote possibility of being taxed. I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess it never happens

Reply
2
Judy Frye
3d ago

I think that all the rich and famous should give just a percentage of their billions of dollars to the poor people and the one's who are just above the poverty level they wouldn't any of it anyways

Reply(2)
2
Nanny
3d ago

I hope that Americans wake up and realize that Obiden is out to tear America apart.

Reply
5
Related
Fortune

President Biden’s top economic advisor touts near-term benefits of big spending bills

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Following Monday’s signing of the bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, President Joe Biden and his allies are hoping the House will pass his larger Build Back Better reconciliation plan sometime this week. Should that piece of legislation go through, millions of Americans could benefit from increased investment in housing, education, and childcare, among many other provisions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
Fox News

Joe Biden and Democrats create crises on purpose. Here's the shocking reason why

The economic pain you're currently feeling isn't an accident. It's on purpose. Democrats have made deliberate policy decisions to get us where we are today. So it’s wrong to suggest the multiple crises facing our country – the border crisis, energy crisis and inflation crisis – are a result of the Biden administration’s mistakes or incompetency. Because that would suggest they don’t want these results. On the contrary, they do.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WEHT/WTVW

Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders work together to block arms sale in Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEHT) – Senators Rand Paul and Bernie Sanders are working together to block an arms sale to Saudi Arabia worth billions. The Kentucky Republican and the former Democratic presidential candidate introduced a resolution of disapproval. Senator Paul says the sale includes 280 air-to-air missiles, 596 missile launchers among other weapons with an estimated […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Bernie Sanders Condemns Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos’ Race to Space: ‘This is Not Something for Two Billionaires to be Directing’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) took to the Senate floor on Wednesday to trash Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for their efforts to take America to space. He made the remarks in a discussion on the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, which would provide a massive subsidy to Bezos’ company. “This bill would provide and authorize $10 billion in taxpayer money to Jeff Bezos, the second wealthiest person in America, for his space race with Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in America,” Sanders said. This is beyond laughable.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

UN to Elon Musk: Here's that $6 billion plan to fight world hunger

New York (CNN Business) — The director of the United Nations' World Food Programme laid out a plan to spend $6.6 billion to combat world hunger — a direct response to a back-and-forth with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who claimed he would sell Tesla stock to fund a plan if the WFP could describe "exactly how" it would work.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jeff Bezos
New York Post

Facts Trump Dems’ claims on Donald’s economy

When President Donald Trump took office in 2017, economists around the world had accepted the fact that the US economy had entered the “new normal” where economic growth would be low, and wage growth nonexistent. Trump’s team argued that deregulation, trade policy and tax cuts could bring us back to the old normal or, more memorably, make America great again.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Tax#Fortune Daily#Americans#Covid#Propublica#The New York Times#Democrats#Ultra Millionaire Tax Act
Washington Post

How Taxing Crypto Got Changed by Biden’s Infrastructure Law

Embedded in the infrastructure spending package signed into law by U.S. President Joe Biden was language increasing the tax reporting requirements for cryptocurrency transactions. That change was heavily opposed by the digital currency industry, which has in its corner a bipartisan group of senators that still hopes to amend the law. Regardless, more struggles are ahead as Washington grapples with how Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies should be regulated and taxed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Democratic heartburn grows over middle class tax provision that also benefits the wealthy

WASHINGTON – Democrats vowed that the wealthy would pay for their $1.75 trillion family care and climate change plan. But a new cost analysis shows that as Democrats try to undo a tax increase Republicans implemented just four years ago on many middle class homeowners in high cost of living states, the benefits to the millionaires and billionaires is complicating Democrats’ message that those same people should pay more in taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fortune

Fortune

59K+
Followers
3K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy