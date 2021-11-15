Psychiatry Resident Doctor Who Went Viral For His Mental Health Advocacy Says He’s Cancer Free after Surgery for Melanoma; Understanding this Type of Skin Cancer
Dr. Jake Goodman is a psychiatry resident with Jackson Memorial Hospital. He’s amassed over a million followers on social media for sharing informational videos that center around the topic of mental health, but now he’s talking about cancer too after a shocking melanoma diagnosis earlier this month. Thankfully, Dr....www.survivornet.com
Comments / 0