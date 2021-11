Power plants are both crucial and mercurial; the whims of wind speeds, light availability, ambient temperatures and equipment failures can, under the wrong circumstances, send grid operators scrambling to shore up losses in power production. But as simulations and predictive technologies like AI become more robust, our understanding of how, when and why power plants experience downtime is rapidly increasing – and, as a result, so is our ability to minimize those downtimes. Today at SC21, Nvidia has announced that it is working with Siemens Energy to develop digital twins aimed at predictive maintenance of power plants.

