ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

USA v. Mexico, 2022 World Cup Qualifying; What We Learned

By Adnan Ilyas
starsandstripesfc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US took on Mexico on a chilly and wet night in Cincinnati, Ohio and we got that familiar scoreline. The United States 2, Mexico 0. But it wasn’t just a story of the scoreline. The MNT came on and dominated the match in a way that we hadn’t really seen...

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The ‘El Chapo’ of Guatemala Is a Woman

CIUDAD PEDRO DE ALVARADO, Guatemala — With local elections just months away, Mayra Lemus sat down for lunch at the Los Cuernos hotel in Ciudad Pedro de Alvarado, a border town in Guatemala. It was February 18, 2018, and she was running for mayor of the local municipality, which borders El Salvador to the south. She had brought together prominent members of the community as part of her campaigning efforts.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Washington Times

Biden so weak even Mexico now threatening America

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, sent a somewhat threatening message Republicans’ way, telling them that if they dared oppose the 11 million illegals who President Biden wants to let cross to America, there would be you-know-what on ye olde Mexican political circuit to pay. On one hand,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Walker Zimmerman
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Guillermo Ochoa
Insider

An international women's soccer team has demanded a gender test for an Iranian goalkeeper whose heroics cost them a match

Iran women's international goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is facing demands for a gender check. Koudaei starred as Iran defeated Jordan on penalties in September, saving two spot kicks. Jordan's FA has now written to Asian Football Confederation requesting verification of Koudaei's gender. A women's international soccer team has requested one of...
SOCCER
froggyweb.com

Mexico recovers three ancient artifacts from Italy

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Friday recovered three ancient artifacts that were stolen and bound for auction in Italy as the Latin American country holds a global campaign to recover its art and relics. The items, which are more than 2,300 years old, are a clay pot adorned with...
ARTS
AFP

Nicaraguan president, wife banned from US

The United States on Tuesday imposed an entry ban on Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, his vice-president wife and his government, after elections that were internationally dismissed as illegitimate. Before the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo. "The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," President Joe Biden said in a proclamation. "The Ortega government's undemocratic, authoritarian actions have crippled the electoral process and stripped away the right of Nicaraguan citizens to choose their leaders in free and fair elections."
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concacaf Gold Cup#Mnt#Paulcarr#Mexican
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Mexico: World Cup qualifying live stream, TV channel for USA soccer, how to watch online, news, odds

The United States men's national team can take a massive step toward qualifying for the 2022 World Cup when Mexico visits on Friday night for Matchday 7. The U.S. are 3-2-1 in the table and in second place, currently sitting three points clear in a qualifying spot. El Tri, meanwhile, are in first place with a 4-2-0 record and 14 points. If the Americans win by two goals, they'll move into first place in the table and greatly increase their chances of being in Qatar next year.
MLS
CBS Sports

USA vs. Mexico, El Tri scouting report: Everything to know about USMNT's rival in Friday's World Cup qualifier

Mexico enter Friday night's crucial World Cup qualifier against the United States in first place and well on their way to Qatar next year. But Friday doesn't just present an opportunity to boost their chances of qualification -- it also presents them with what they really want, which is a chance at revenge. After losing two finals over the summer to the U.S., Mexico now make the trip to Cincinnati hoping to deliver another big blow to the USA's qualifying hopes, just like they did last cycle.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

USMNT U-20s vs. Colombia, Revelations Cup: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The U-20 USMNT was soundly beaten 4-0 by Brazil in the opening match of the Revelations Cup, their first action in over 18 months, and only five days after the hiring of new coach Mikey Varas. These Revelations Cup games are the start of a new U-20 cycle, with teams in the earliest stages of preparing for the 2023 U-20 World Cup. The U.S. also has important action next summer, as the U-20 Concacaf Championship will decide qualification for both the 2023 U-20 World Cup and the 2024 Olympics.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Mexico City
starsandstripesfc.com

The next two USMNT games will test Gregg Berhalter’s tactical adjustments and roster choices

The US Men’s National Team enters the international break second in the Octo standings on 11 points. Concacaf World Cup qualifying is still tight though with up and coming Canada undefeated having two wins and four draws with 10 points in third and a still tough Panama hanging around with eight points in fourth. Of course, Mexico is in 1st place with four wins and two draws, three points clear of the USA with 14 ahead of the one vs. two matchup in Cincinnati.
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. Mexico score: Live Concacaf World Cup qualifying game updates as USA and El Tri meet in Cincinnati

For the third time in 2021, the United States men's national team is facing off against Mexico with the stakes higher than ever this time as both teams look to cement their status as top dog in Concacaf World Cup qualifying. El Tri arrived at Cincinnati's TQL Stadium to take on the Nations League and Gold Cup winners for a crucial showdown in qualifiers,in first place in qualifying, while the U.S. are in second. A 2-0 win for the Americans will put them in first with a matchup on Tuesday against Jamaica on Paramount+.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

Jamaica vs. USA, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team look to finish out their 2021 competitive schedule with a good result away to Jamaica in World Cup Qualifying. After a tremendous home win over bitter rivals Mexico four days ago, Gregg Berhalter’s side are riding high on top of the Octagonal qualifying group on goal differential.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy