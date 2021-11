Billy Horschel believes 2021 would definitely go down as the best year of his career so far if he secured the Race to Dubai title, something no American has done before. After winning the WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play and BMW PGA Championship in a memorable campaign, Horschel goes into the season ending DP World Tour Championship, Dubai second in the standings, with only fellow American Collin Morikawa ahead of him.

