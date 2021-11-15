If you need an excuse to feel festive already, it doesn’t get much better than this. After being cancelled in 2020, Hyde Park’s huge Winter Wonderland has just made a long-awaited return for Christmas 2021. That means all of the rides, the outside ice rink, ice-sculpting workshops, giant wheel and Christmas circus shows are back. Plus, a new 1970s-themed ice bar. In fact, it has 200 attractions, so who knows what else you’ll find there. If you try hard enough you can probably smell the mulled wine and cinnamon hot chocolate all the way from your home office.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 HOURS AGO