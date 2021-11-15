ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter wonderland

By Rebekah Wallace/The Corry Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMother Nature says it’s time to get the snow gear ready. A view of the Mead Park main...

Big Frog 104

First Snowstorm May Bring 2 Inches Per Hour to Morning Commute in Northern Oneida County

The first snowstorm of the season may bring up to 2 inches of snow per hour, just in time for the morning commute in Northern Oneida County. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 11:00 PM Thursday, November 18 until 11 AM Friday, November 19 for the Northern Oneida County area. You may want to give yourself extra time for the morning commute with slippery roads and reduced visibility expected.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Rickwood Caverns turns into a magical winter wonderland for the holidays

WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Rickwood Caverns is bringing back a magical experience for the holidays. “Wonderland Under Warrior” kicks off November 20 and goes through January 2. The cave is transformed into a underground winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights and holiday displays. The cave is around 62 degrees...
WARRIOR, AL
Dutch Winter Wonderland returns Saturday

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Winter Wonderland returns Saturday. There will be more than one million lights, 20 themed rides and attractions, special entertainment, a seasonal dining menu and The Royal Light Show. For the first time, the amusement park will open its three roller coasters through the season, weather permitting.
LANCASTER, PA
Winter Wonderland returns to Babcock Ranch

BABCOCK RANCH — Babcock Ranch hosts its three-day Winter Wonderland from Dec. 3-5, it said in a news release. The weekend of activities include Santa Claus, a North Pole center for children along with holiday music, and town’s tree lighting. It will take place in Founder’s Square, the news release...
LIFESTYLE
First look: Winter Wonderland returned to Hyde Park last night

If you need an excuse to feel festive already, it doesn’t get much better than this. After being cancelled in 2020, Hyde Park’s huge Winter Wonderland has just made a long-awaited return for Christmas 2021. That means all of the rides, the outside ice rink, ice-sculpting workshops, giant wheel and Christmas circus shows are back. Plus, a new 1970s-themed ice bar. In fact, it has 200 attractions, so who knows what else you’ll find there. If you try hard enough you can probably smell the mulled wine and cinnamon hot chocolate all the way from your home office.
LIFESTYLE
