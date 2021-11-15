ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

At least 15 cases of COVID-19 reported at Newburgh nursing home

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EPwjR_0cxTJK2a00

Officials in Orange County are closely monitoring a COVID-19 cluster at a nursing home that has already claimed a life.

County officials say 12 residents and three employees tested positive at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh within the last two weeks, and that one resident died.

The cluster comes as Orange County continues to see a downward trend in coronavirus with 41 cases currently requiring hospitalization.

News 12 reached out to the facility and the state Department of Health, which overseas nursing homes, but has not heard back.

A nursing home employee reached out anonymously to News 12 with concerns about COVID positive patients allegedly being moved to units with healthy residents.

A representative for Sapphire Nursing Home confirms the cases and says the facility follows state guidelines for infectious disease control.

Visitation at the facility is temporarily suspended as a result.

A Sapphire representative says all of its staff members are vaccinated, along with the majority of its residents.

Comments / 5

Hanna Accomando
3d ago

I believe it. people get laxed when they are told virus is diminishing. elderly people can't fight off variants like this . smh,

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Newburgh, NY
Health
Newburgh, NY
Government
County
Orange County, NY
Orange County, NY
Health
City
Newburgh, NY
Orange County, NY
Coronavirus
Newburgh, NY
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Sapphire Nursing Home#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
News 12

News 12

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy