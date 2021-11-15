At least 15 cases of COVID-19 reported at Newburgh nursing home

Officials in Orange County are closely monitoring a COVID-19 cluster at a nursing home that has already claimed a life.

County officials say 12 residents and three employees tested positive at Sapphire Nursing Home in Newburgh within the last two weeks, and that one resident died.

The cluster comes as Orange County continues to see a downward trend in coronavirus with 41 cases currently requiring hospitalization.

News 12 reached out to the facility and the state Department of Health, which overseas nursing homes, but has not heard back.

A nursing home employee reached out anonymously to News 12 with concerns about COVID positive patients allegedly being moved to units with healthy residents.

A representative for Sapphire Nursing Home confirms the cases and says the facility follows state guidelines for infectious disease control.

Visitation at the facility is temporarily suspended as a result.

A Sapphire representative says all of its staff members are vaccinated, along with the majority of its residents.