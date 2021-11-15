ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

KOAA Survey: Events with COVID-19 vaccination requirements

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a mandate Sunday requiring vaccinations for indoor events with over 500 people. The News5 team wants to know if you'll attend events with vaccine mandates.

Will you attend large indoor events that require proof of vaccination?

65% No
35% Yes

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

The order from CDPHE comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado, and estimates put the number of potential hospitalizations as high as 2,250 by December.

This follows the executive order last Thursday from Governor Polis that allows everyone over the age of 18 to receive a booster shot, as long as they are six months past their last vaccine dose.
