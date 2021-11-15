ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Call of Duty vs Battlefield: The Decades-Long Rivalry Explained

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBattlefield and Call of Duty. One brought giant-scale all-out warfare to...

me.ign.com

Gamespot

Call of Duty: Vanguard VS World at War Map Comparison

Call of Duty: Vanguard launched on November 5th with the most multiplayer maps to date. Within these 20 maps lie a few remakes from Call of Duty's past, specifically from 2008's Call of Duty World at War. In this video we'll be taking a look back at the original maps and see how they compare to their remade counterparts 13 years later.
IGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki Guide

This page of the IGN Call of Duty Vanguard wiki guide and walkthrough contains step-by-step instructions on how to beat the first mission; Phoenix. For more, be sure to check out our full Walkthrough. NOTE: Unlike many previous Call of Duty games, Vanguard has no collectibles or intel in the...
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges and mastery skins explained

Call of Duty Vanguard camo challenges and mastery skins are often a priority for those who like to give off a certain vibe - a Diamond-encrusted barrel or gold-plated rifle can do a lot to make you look more garish on the battlefield. Taste is relative, after all. However, mastery challenges and weapon camo skins aren't easy to unlock, each one requiring special levels and challenges to do so, so we've laid out the details of COD Vanguard's camo challenges and mastery skins below, including the Gold, Diamond, Atomic and the Dark Aether skins that are often in such high demand.
Gamespot

Call Of Duty: Vanguard: How Long Is The Campaign?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is out now, marking another installment of one of the games industry's biggest franchises and a return to the WW2 setting. Call of Duty tends to last long-term on the strength of its multiplayer and Warzone modes, but how long can you expect the single-player story campaign to last?
#Lawsuits
gamepur.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, explained

There are always a handful of problems for online games, and if you’re playing Call of Duty: Vanguard, you may encounter a few issues when attempting to load into an online game. Several players have reported they’ve encountered the Call of Duty: Vanguard “not working” error message, with no further details about what’s happening or what they can do to fix it. Here’s what you need to know about the “not working” error message in Call of Duty: Vanguard and what you can do about it.
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Review Roundup

The reviews for the latest Call of Duty Vanguard have started appearing from different publications, giving us a better idea about what the new World War 2 era game from Sledgehammer Games is all about. Call of Duty Vanguard packs in a lot of things and Activision has massive plans for both the game and the franchise.
pcinvasion.com

November 2021 PC game releases — Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5

Traditionally, November is that time of the year when companies go all-out. Big releases and blockbusters start flying out, just in time for Thanksgiving. This year is no different. The PC game releases in November 2021 include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Battlefield 2042, Forza Horizon 5, and Jurassic World Evolution 2. We’ll also see major franchises getting remasters or re-releases with add-ons, such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch explained

The Call of Duty Vanguard Assassin proficiency glitch is proving something of a sticking point for players who want to know exactly what and where Assassin proficiency is, all so they can put it towards the completion of a certain challenge and unlock the Mind Games camo for the Automaton assault rifle. There is no way to unlock the Automaton Gold camo for the gun without cracking this glitch, so we'll lay out everything we know about it below.
dotesports.com

Call of Duty League pro STG44 loadouts in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The STG44 has quickly become a favorite for Call of Duty: Vanguard players. Even Call of Duty League pros are running it in tournaments and scrimmages. Although it’s the default AR in Vanguard, the STG44 is one of the best guns in the game. It starts out strongly and it gets even better when equipped with a full loadout of 10 attachments in the Gunsmith.
realsport101.com

Call of Duty Vanguard vs Battlefield 2042: Which one should you buy?

Call of Duty and Battlefield are the two biggest franchises in first-person shooters at the moment - there's a lot of reasons to buy one and a lot of reasons to buy the other. If you're stuck choosing between Battlefield 2042 and Call of Duty Vanguard, we're here to weigh up the options for you.
GeekyGadgets

Call of Duty Vanguard PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S 4k 60fps and 120Hz performance analysis

Gamers interested in learning more about how the new Call of Duty Vanguard game performs on the PS5 vs Xbox Series games consoles, will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have published a new video testing performance and analysing 4K gameplay at 60fps and 120Hz. Call of Duty Vanguard officially launched earlier this month and is now available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms offering a first person shooter with both single player and multiplayer modes.
epicstream.com

Why Aren't People Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard's Low Sales Explained

Call of Duty: Vanguard sales are coming out. In this article, we'll tell you how the game's doing. Call of Duty: Vanguard is finally out, and like it or hate it, Call of Duty has a special way of finding itself at the top of the sales charts every year, regardless of how angry the community gets over a particular entry in the franchise. However, Call of Duty: Vanguard might break this trend, selling fewer copies than other Call of Duty games in key markets during its launch window. In this article, we’ll explain what you need to know about Call of Duty: Vanguard sales.
IGN

Empire of Sin: Make it Count - Release Trailer

Join game director Brenda Romero for a deep dive into what you can expect from Empire of Sin's Make it Count expansion, which brings a new playable boss: Maxim Zelnick, the "Mob's Fixer." Zelnick brings a string of ways to expand your empire, including the Fixer gangster profession, Loan Shark racket, additional missions, weapons, events, and much more. Additionally, check out the video for details on the free Precinct update, showcasing strategies for claiming new territory, and more. Empire of Sin: Make it Count is available now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

Halo Infinite: Cortana, The Weapon, and Banished Explained

Halo Infinite marks the franchise's long-awaited return six years after Halo 5: Guardians. With the promise of both a fresh new direction for the franchise, as well as a payoff to the stories being told in past games, Master Chief's story is about to see its next major shift in Infinite. But if you haven't been paying attention to the Halo universe outside of the mainline games, you might have some questions about what's happening in Infinite's story. Well, we're here to help wipe the dust off your visor and give you a clear look at how the major players from across the galaxy factor into Halo Infinite's story.
IGN

Walkthrough Part 5: Route 204, Ravaged Path - Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl Walkthrough

This video is part 5 of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Shining Pearl gameplay walkthrough. In it we explore Route 204 and Ravaged Path. 00:00 Oreburgh City 00:35 Oreburgh Gate 05:30 Route 203 05:50 Jubilife City 09:05 Route 204 11:50 Ravaged Path 13:00 Route 204 For more Pokemon BDSP tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-diamond-pearl-platinum-version/Brilliant_Diamond_and_Shining_Pearl_Walkthrough.
