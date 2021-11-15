ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

CZ-USA 557 Eclipse Bolt-Action Rifle: Review

By Joel J. Hutchcroft
Shooting Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CZ-USA Model 557 bolt-action rifle has many well-designed features, is well-made, and retails for less than $660. When I first joined Shooting Times as assistant editor 29.5 years ago, my personal limit for the price of a used gun was $350. In other words, I thought I could afford just...

www.shootingtimes.com

Comments / 4

Related
AllOutdoor.com

Curious Relics #025: Action Icon – Winchester Model 1887 Shotgun Part III

Welcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the absolute iconic Winchester 1887 shotgun and we are diving back in this week with Part Three! I went over the Variations last time. Now I get to continue to go over one of my favorite firearms ever! The Winchester 1887 Shotgun. Unfortunately, I myself do not own a true old Winchester, but rather a Chiappa Reproduction. My father helped me buy it when I was in high school so that I could use my dream gun for trap shooting and I have ever since. I have hesitated to do a Curious Relics on the Winchester 1887 because I do not have an actual one to work with. Thanks to the Cody Firearms Museum I had the chance to take some photos of the ones that they have on display and I figured that was a perfect opportunity to get this gun out of the way and onto the internet! Let’s dive right back down the rabbit hole and jump back into the Model 1887!
EBAY
AllOutdoor.com

Curious Relics #026: Remington Nylon 66 – Before Plastic Guns Were Cool

Welcome, if you are a newcomer to this fun bi-weekly segment of AllOutdoor.com! The last time around I covered the infamous Winchester 1887 Lever Action Shotgun in its entirety throughout three separate parts. Part One, Two, and Three can be found at their respective links. Today we are jumping into the often well-regarded Remington Nylon 66. This rifle has a vast history of being a beloved rifle that was more or less the first of its kind. Let’s dive right into the rabbit hole!
POLITICS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Rossi Rio Bravo .22LR Rimfire Lever-Action Rifle Review

The Rossi Rio Bravo .22LR lever-action rifle is a respectable entry in a diminishing field of rimfires; here's a full review. As popular as the lever-action rifle has been in this country, you would think there would be more rimfire lever-gun options. But with the departure of Ruger, Marlin and Winchester from this segment over the years, we’re left with just three: various Henrys; the Browning BL-22; and the subject of this review, the Rossi Rio Bravo.
outdoorchannelplus.com

Magnum Research Baby Eagle III Semiauto 9mm Pistol: Full Review

The Magnum Research Baby Eagle III semiauto pistol is a sturdy all-steel gun that's one of the smoothest shooting 9mms available today. Magnum Research fans get to welcome a new member to the family with the arrival of the Baby Eagle III semiauto pistol. The new Baby Eagle III is available with either a steel or a polymer frame in various configurations and calibers, all of which are manufactured by Israel Weapons Industries (IWI).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rifle Cartridge#Bolt#Cz Usa#Rifles#Shooting Times
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Winchester “Seal Gun” Single Shot Bolt Action Experimental Pistol

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a strange corner in history. This is the Winchester Seal Gun. The Winchester Seal Gun was developed at the request of the Canadian government in the late 1970s. The fur trade – and seal fur trade, specifically – was alive and booming, and it was becoming increasingly obvious that the then normal procedure of clubbing was probably not the most human thing in the world. In fact, the Canadian government deemed it perfectly acceptable and humane, but there were whole hosts of reports of “tired, undertrained, or apathetic harvesters” that would botch the whole clubbing aspect. This led to them taking an average Winchester single shot bolt action 22 rifle and downsizing it into a pistol-like platform. This meant it was easy to carry around and the caliber was not enough to damage furs.
SEAL
petersenshunting.com

Tested Tough: CZ 600 Alpha Series Rifle

We put the legendary gunmaker's innovative new big-game rifle to the test on a unique hunt for California blacktail deer. CZ has long been an authority in the firearms world, and we got a first look at a new series of rifles specifically designed for the outdoorsman. The recently announced CZ 600 Series big-game rifles are an all-new design for the Czech-based gunmaker, combining their long history of accuracy, reliability, and function with modern innovation and new technology.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AllOutdoor.com

Return of the Hi-Power! Springfield Armory’s SA-35 9mm

Springfield Armory was hinting at the announcement of something new being announced today with a cryptic photo on their social media last week. For those firearm enthusiasts who like riddles, you might have figured out the surprise ahead of time. A black silhouetted photograph showed a gunsmith toiling away on his workbench with a clock depicting the time 19:35 (7:35pm – or a clue alluding to the year 1935). Also, there was a picture of one of the Godfathers of firearms in John Moses Browning. So, what did John Browning invent in 1935?… One of his most iconic creations in the Hi-Power! So, without further ado, Springfield Armory has announced today their modern re-creation of the Browning Hi-Power in the model SA-35 9mm!
MOSES
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Catastrophic Failure – Colt Single Action Army

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a photo of a classic example of a catastrophic failure. A catastrophic failure is an instance in which the integrity of the firearm itself becomes undone by a weakness in design, production, implementation, or ammunition. My guess for this Colt Single-Action Army is that either an overcharged round was fired or a smokeless powder round was fired. This gun is listed as a black powder cartridge revolver.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Outdoor Life

The Benjamin Bulldog Air Rifle Is Well Suited for Hunting Hogs and Predators

The Benjamin Bulldog rifle is a .357 caliber bullpup PCP air rifle. Its futuristic look, multi-shot design, and power output set it apart from other hunting air rifles on the market. It sits between the .22 and .25 caliber airguns best suited for small game and the larger .457 and .50 caliber air rifles commonly used to hunt big game. That’s why I find it to be best suited for hunting hogs and predators.
LIFESTYLE
midfloridanewspapers.com

200+ Guns in stock

JB Guns is a locally owned and operated firearm store that was opened on December 1, 2009. The business was started to provide Central Florida with a place to purchase affordable new and used firearms for personal protection, hunting, sport shooting as well as the avid collector. We are a...
CONSTITUTION
outdoorchannelplus.com

Loaded for Deer: Lead-Core Bullets Remain Best Choice

The best deer bullets don't have to be fancy. Here are four excellent options that anchor deer quickly. Some years ago I participated in a cull hunt for whitetail deer on a large property in Texas. The other hunters and I were shooting Remington R-25 rifles chambered in .308 Win., and we were provided with 168-grain Barnes VOR-TX ammunition. This was more than enough gun for 70- to 170-pound deer, but the first day of shooting was disastrous. Most of the deer were hit well but ran 100-plus yards into thick brush that was polluted with rattlesnakes.
LIFESTYLE
outdoorchannelplus.com

Maryland Hunter Shoots Non-Typical Piebald Buck

Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
MARYLAND STATE
AllOutdoor.com

Springfield Armory Unveils NEW 1911 Emissary Offerings

Springfield Armory debuted an entirely new series of 1911 pistols a few months ago with the Emissary. Now, Springfield Armory has unveiled NEW offerings through that very line with a 4.25″ .45 Auto and a 5″ 9mm pistol now available for shooters. With Government and Commander length barrels available in the two most common cartridges for a 1911, fans of the John Browning design should be pleased with the choices they now have before them.
MARKETING
yoursun.com

Buying a gun online

What is a firearm transfer, and how does it work for internet gun sales? You probably are aware that you can’t purchase a firearm from a dealer without a background check. With the advent of the internet and websites that sell firearms, we needed a way to make that work. Transfers existed before the internet, but they weren’t done in the huge numbers we see now.
TECHNOLOGY
thedrive

Secret RQ-180 "White Bat" Spy Drone Alluded To In New Air Force Video

White bat iconography surrounds the shadowy RQ-180 program and it's no mistake the Air Force just dropped that name and showed a similar design. It seems like the drumbeat of news regarding the existence of the U.S. Air Force's secret 'RQ-180' high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) flying-wing stealth drone is really picking up in tempo. After three sightings of such a craft, two over America's premier flight test airspace in California and Nevada and another seemingly over the Phillippines, it seems like an official disclosure of the aircraft could potentially happen soon. Further evidence of this possibility comes directly from the Air Force's Profession of Arms Center of Excellence (PACE).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SCNow

The most popular deer hunting calibers

Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
LIFESTYLE
AllOutdoor.com

POTD: Offensive to My Eyes – Prototype Colt Offensive Handgun

Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! Here we have a Colt Offensive Handgun prototype from the 1990s. This neat 1911 looking monster was designed in response to the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) solicitation for a pistol that could meet the needs of their operators. The Beretta M9 had long since been a stable, common-house pistol in the United States Armed Forces, but it was decided that the 9mm cartridge and specific features were not good enough for USSOCOM. The list of requirements were things like a 10 round minimum magazine, silencer capable, an integral slide lock, and a few others. Ultimately, the Heckler & Koch Mark 23 was decided on and the Colt Offensive Handgun that was supposed to be a star ended up flickering out and being forgotten.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy