ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

National award recognizes economics professor’s research for revealing outsized pandemic impacts on minority-owned businesses

By Contact Us
UC Santa Cruz
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEconomics Professor Robert Fairlie recently received the Bradford-Osborne Research Award, which recognizes ground-breaking research in support of entrepreneurs of color. Fairlie was honored for his August 2020 paper in the Journal of Economics and Management Strategy, “The impact of COVID-19 on small business owners: Evidence from the first three months after...

news.ucsc.edu

Comments / 0

Related
daytonatimes.com

ERAU researcher studies impact of pandemic on pilots

When it comes to flying airplanes, the “use it or lose it” rule applies to keeping pilot skills sharp. There has been no greater time in recent history, however, when pilots lacked a chance to “use it” than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when airlines halted or greatly reduced their services. This stretch of time, according to an Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) researcher, had an alarming impact on pilot proficiency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Arizona Mirror

Nonprofits, business groups help Latino-owned businesses hit hard by pandemic

The walls of Salvadoreño Restaurant No. 3 in north Phoenix are a magnet for your eyes: shades of orange, blue and green – like the feathers of a tropical bird. The scene depicts women serving pupusas in the streets of El Salvador. Then there’s the aroma of pupusas – corn dough stuffed and fried with […] The post Nonprofits, business groups help Latino-owned businesses hit hard by pandemic appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
pvamu.edu

AWARD NOTICE: Thomas Awarded $292,039 to decrease the impact of future pandemics/disasters

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (November 12, 2021) The Texas Department of Health and Human Services(TDHHS) has awarded Tiffany Thomas, Assistant Professor for the School of Architecture Community – Development Program, $292,039 to identify the reasons the target community was vulnerable to COVID-19. The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion (NCCDPHP) funds the COVID-19 Health Disparities in Waller County project.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
Worcester Business Journal

WPI professor awarded $1.4M for muscle research

Sam Walcott, a researcher at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, received a $1.4-million grant for developing a model for creation of better prosthetic devices. Granted by the National Institute of Health, the funding will support the development of a model to predict the amount of chemical energy muscles need to contract, according to a Tuesday press release from the college.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
bizjournals

Business Impact Awards: Cruise Customs LLC

U.S. military veteran and co-owner Chris Cruise understands well the value of patriotism. Seeking a meaningful way to express that, Chris and his wife, Amber, started producing hand-crafted American flags.
ECONOMY
pewtrusts.org

Exploring Race’s Impact on Research

America is changing. Four in 10 people now identify as being a race other than White, and for the first time in history the White percentage of the population is shrinking. Increasingly, there is new and overdue attention to the role of race across a range of topics, from economics and medicine to public opinion polling and other key areas of research.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economics#Economic Recovery#Pandemic#African American#Latinx#Asian#The Washington Post#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Usa Today#Pbs#Cbs#Cnbc#Bloomberg#National Geographic#U S Senate
rcnky.com

NKU Professor Receives National Award for Social Work Education

Northern Kentucky University’s Dr. Suk-hee Kim was honored by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE) with its Distinguished Recent Contributions to Social Work Education Award as one of the significant recognitions at the national level. Dr. Kim, an associate professor of Social Work, was honored at the CSWE’s Annual Program Meeting Nov. 4-7.
COLLEGES
On Milwaukee

Initiative provides free legal services to minority-owned businesses

31 Days and Beyond is a national initiative designed to bring awareness, support and resources to Black-owned businesses in America during key times throughout the year, including the month of August which is National Black Business Month. Currently, the economy’s stability remains uncertain in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
UCLA
ncsu.edu

Poole Professor Examines Impact of Direct Flights on Global M&As

Looking to make your company more attractive to potential buyers? You better check the flight logs of your closest airport. New research published in the Journal of Corporate Finance examined effects of direct flights on cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&As). The researchers, including Poole College’s professor of finance Mark Walker, built upon previous research which demonstrated that proximity increases investments resulting in stronger economic growth.
AGRICULTURE
WREG

US advisers support expanding COVID boosters to all adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday moved to open up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding efforts to get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that experts fear could snowball into a winter surge as millions of Americans travel for the holidays. The Food and Drug Administration’s decision stands to simplify what has […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Yale Daily News

Two Yale professors win Young Investigator Research Program Award

Two Yale professors each received nearly half a million dollars in research grants for their work in the field of human perception and the process of light emission. Assistant professor of psychology Ilker Yildirim received the funds through the Young Investigator Research Program Award, or YIP, from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. The award was granted for his work on “computational architecture of high-level attention.” Yildirim joins a group of 36 scientists and engineers — chosen from more than 175 submissions — selected to receive an award this year. His winning research proposal is entitled “Computational architecture of high-level attention: Reverse-engineering representations and goals that drive seeing in complex, dynamic environments.”
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy