National award recognizes economics professor’s research for revealing outsized pandemic impacts on minority-owned businesses
Economics Professor Robert Fairlie recently received the Bradford-Osborne Research Award, which recognizes ground-breaking research in support of entrepreneurs of color. Fairlie was honored for his August 2020 paper in the Journal of Economics and Management Strategy, “The impact of COVID-19 on small business owners: Evidence from the first three months after...news.ucsc.edu
Comments / 0