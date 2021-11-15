ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dennis honored for second time this season

By Jeff Hathhorn
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Second time this season, Pitt’s SirVocea Dennis named the ACC Linebacker of the Week.

This time it was for his game-high 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and sack in the overtime win over North Carolina.  Dennis also part of a defense holding the ACC’s second leading rushing team to 88 yards.

“He was outstanding,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said after the game.  “He has taken over that Mike position and he makes a lot of plays in there too.  He makes plays wherever he is.  I was happy with the effort he put out there today.”

“SirVocea is a special player,” said Pitt linebackers coach Ryan Manalac.  “He’s a sharp, intelligent football player.  You can plug-and-play him a lot and sometimes take that for granted.”

“His leadership, his gregarious personality.  Guys look to him for leadership and his intelligence is huge.”

The junior leads the Panthers with 65 tackles on the season with seven tackles for loss and a pick-six for 50 yards against Clemson.  He also blocked a field goal on special teams.

Dennis was third-team All-ACC last season finishing third in the conference with 14.5 tackles for loss.

