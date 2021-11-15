ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC - 12 Minutes of Gameplay (Spoilers)

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC releases on November...

me.ign.com

Gamespot

Far Cry 6's Vaas DLC Launches On November 16, Inspired By Roguelites

Far Cry 6's Vaas: Insanity DLC will launch on November 16, Ubisoft has announced. It'll be out that day across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and on PC via the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. Ubisoft+ subscribers on PC can play it as well, along with Amazon Luna and Stadia subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Danny Trejo in Far Cry 6?

A new mission featuring Danny Trejo was released too early in Far Cry 6, according to Ubisoft. The mission saw the game's lead Dani Rojas team alongside the action star in a chaotic gunfight mission, and has since been removed due to it being "incomplete." Ubisoft Removes Early Version of...
VIDEO GAMES
dailyplanetdc.com

‘Far Cry 6:’ Welcome to paradise

After playing “Far Cry 6,” I found myself troubled that “Ubisoft” needs to start implementing new gameplay but stick to the story and direction. One flaw that held the game back was the lack of depth and antagonists to be a foil for the player and the non-playable characters(NPC) we encounter. Now, by all means, the campaign isn’t bad. It just felt contrived and straightforward, lacking a solid script, especially with the sponsor of a Hollywood icon such as Giancarlo Esposito, that has a magical allure with every role offered and just makes the product feel unique and fresh.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Far Cry 6’s first DLC stars Vaas in a strange, rogue-lite inspired adventure

The first piece of post-launch DLC for Far Cry 6 is set to arrive next week in the new FPS game, and as promised, it’s going to let you play as the series’ memorable villains. This first installment is called Insanity, and it stars Vaas Montenegro, the maniac antagonist in Far Cry 3. It’ll be available November 16 as part of the Far Cry 6 season pass.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC Will Arrive on November 16, Trophies Likely Mean Several Playthroughs and Finding Plenty of Collectibles

Ubisoft has announced the first DLC expansion for Far Cry 6, Vaas: Insanity, will arrive on November 16. The roguelite DLC will focus on the mind of Far Cry 3‘s villain Vaas Montenegro and if the trophies are anything to go by, there will be a lot of secrets to uncover. According to Exophase, the trophy list will include plenty of collectibles and several playthroughs to discover everything.
VIDEO GAMES
twistedvoxel.com

Far Cry 6 Vaas Insanity Gets Release Date and Gameplay Details

Ubisoft has given a release date for the first DLC for Far Cry 6 featuring Vaas from Far Cry 3. It will be out on November 16 and will be a part of the season pass. The Far Cry 6 Season Pass is unique in the sense that it focuses on the three different villains from the franchise’s past. This includes Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min, and Joseph Seed. The first DLC is called Vaas Insanity and it is confirmed to arrive on November 16.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Far Cry 6 Vase: Madness DLC Coming Next Week

Ubisoft announces that the “Vase: Wahnsinn” DLC for Far Cry 6 comes out on November 16. Here we creep, as the name suggests, in the role of Vaas, the cult villain Far cry 3. Far Cry 6 was released on October 7 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

geekculture.co

Geek Review – Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC

With the option of downloadable content, developers and studios now have the opportunity to add on to the main spectacle, extending the gameplay experience that hopefully refreshes the formula for the player and game. The concept is not new, and while some consider DLCs to be parts of the full game that have been withheld to charge consumers more, there are instances where they can alter the trajectory of the game and that’s where the Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC takes a refreshing turn by inviting a figure from the past, and embracing a new way to play.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Far Cry 6’s Vaas: Insanity DLC shows that repetition can be fun, even if it’s not the best thing for your sanity – Review

One of the more commendable aspects of Ubisoft’s approach to game development in recent years has been a willingness to experiment with DLC. From the educational element of Assassin’s Creed’s historical tours to the broad and sweeping changes across Immortals Fenyx Rising’s various DLCs, developers have been awarded the freedom to do interesting things that often rise above simply slapping on more of the same content we find in the base games.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

digitalchumps.com

Wasteland 3 The Cult of the Holy Detonation (DLC #2)

With the release of The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC last month, inXile has completed all scheduled content for Wasteland 3 and are now heavily focused on their next major game. We first saw Wasteland 3 in September of last year. In June of this year, the first of two DLCs was released in The Battle of Steeltown. And now we have the simultaneous release of the second of two DLCs, alongside the complete bundle known as The Colorado Collection. You can purchase this new DLC for just $7, about half of the price of the first DLC. inXile has made great strides with the quality of the game since it’s initial release, with more than a dozen patches released for this expansive and complicated RPG.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Vaas Returns - Gameplay From Far Cry 6 DLC Featuring Iconic Antagonist

An expansion pack for Far Cry 6 featuring the series' fan-favorite villain was shown off in pre-release gameplay. Tomorrow, the first expansion for Far Cry 6 will remind us of perhaps the most popular character in the series' history. For now, we'll just have to make do with a 12-minute gameplay preview from Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity, which was posted by IGN. You can watch it below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

