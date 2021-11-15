Far Cry 6 Vaas: Insanity DLC - 12 Minutes of Gameplay (Spoilers)

With the release of The Cult of the Holy Detonation DLC last month, inXile has completed all scheduled content for Wasteland 3 and are now heavily focused on their next major game. We first saw Wasteland 3 in September of last year. In June of this year, the first of two DLCs was released in The Battle of Steeltown. And now we have the simultaneous release of the second of two DLCs, alongside the complete bundle known as The Colorado Collection. You can purchase this new DLC for just $7, about half of the price of the first DLC. inXile has made great strides with the quality of the game since it’s initial release, with more than a dozen patches released for this expansive and complicated RPG.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO