'The numbers were not very pleasant': Seniors on LI concerned with increasing Medicare premiums

Seniors across Long Island are frustrated with some increased Medicare costs coming in January 2022.

The increase in Medicare part B premiums is causing concerns for some at the Huntington Senior Center.

"Certainly I was disappointed at the numbers," says Dix Hills native Arthur Silverman. "I taught math, so I know numbers - and the numbers were not very pleasant."

The new premium cost will be just over $170 a month.

Medicare officials have said a large portion of the increase is because of the possibility that the insurance program might have to cover the cost of a new Alzheimer's medication.

Medicare chief Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said, "The increase in the part B premium for 2022 is continued evidence that rising drug costs threaten the affordability and sustainability of the Medicare program."

Rebecca Sanin, president and CEO of Health and Welfare Council of Long Island, says the increase "feels like another assault on many of our seniors who are already struggling to survive on a fixed income who are dealing with the cost of goods and inflation rising and are hurting."