Doctor: Long Island should start to allow booster doses for all adults

New York City's top doctor has approved anyone 18 years and older to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they want one.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have yet to approve the boosters for all adults, but the city is allowing a third dose of the shot ahead of what is expected to be a travel-packed holiday season.

On Long Island, people 65 and older, those with some underlying health conditions or those who work in high-risk facilities are eligible for their boosters.

Nassau County's Department of Health says it is still following the New York state guidelines for booster shots. It is unclear when Long Island will approve the booster for ages 18 and older without any restrictions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, however, seems to be in favor of boosters for all who want it.

In a statement, she said she believes "no one who feels they are at risk should be turned away from getting a COVID-19 booster shot."

Dr. Mangala Narasimhan tells News 12 that Long Island should approve the booster for all people 18 and older.

"I think it's time for the booster to be available," Narasimhan says. "We know that after five months, the immunity definitely wanes. I think the sooner we can get people the shot the better."

She says she hopes Long Island gets the approval before the holidays, adding that patients can mix vaccines and use what is available for booster after a consultation with their doctor.

The FDA and CDC so far have only recommended extra shots for patients considered most at risk.