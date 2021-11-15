Listen: Mac Jones says Patriots are confident team that knows winning formula

The Patriots have figured things out.

After a tough start to the year, the Patriots have won four straight games and have outscored their opponents 150-50 in that stretch.

Appearing on Merloni & Fauria Monday, quarterback Mac Jones acknowledged the team is confident and it knows what it needs to do to win each week.

“We’re confident and we know what the formula is for winning the game," he said. "We just have to continue to do that. We can’t be satisfied with where we’re at. Where not where we want to be and we’re going to continue to work every day and this week is a quick week. We’ve got to be ready to go for the game Thursday.”

The rookie acknowledged he's feeling more comfortable and taking more control of the offense.

“Yeah, I think everybody is as the season goes along," Jones said. "Everyone just finds their role and for me, just being more vocal. I think we’re all on the same page, which is good. That’s just a weekly thing that we have to strive for is getting on the same page for the game plan and putting on a good show on Sunday and putting points on the board.”

At 6-4 on the year, the Patriots are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC and will travel to Atlanta this Thursday night.

