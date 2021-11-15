ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

Colonie PD investigating fatal crash that left 1 dead

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4XMA_0cxTEtO200

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal head-on crash that left one person dead. Police said the crash happened on November 15 around 9:40 a.m.

Fatal motor vehicle crash in Warren County

Police said the crash was on New Karner Road, south of Albany Street, near the railroad tracks. A Honda Accord was northbound on New Karner Road and a Chevrolet Silverado was southbound at the time of crash.

Police, EMS and multiple fire departments arrived on scene and extricated an unconscious man from one of the vehicles. Police said he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as William Connelly, 54, of Niskayuna.

Police investigate double fatal crash in Hudson Valley

The second person injured his hand, was treated on scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center.

The crash is currently under investigation. If you have any information or were in the area at the time of the crash, you can call the Colonie Police Traffic Unit at (518) 783-2620.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Crime & Safety
Colonie, NY
Crime & Safety
Warren County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four dead after apparent murder-suicide, involving former Baltimore County officer and family

11/19/21 10:37 a.m. — WDVM initially reported that a shooting ensued between police and the car of interest. This information has since been updated, Maryland State Police has specified that no shooting occurred between officers and the suspect. UPDATE 11/19/21 8:04 a.m. — Maryland State Police are calling Thursday’s incident an apparent murder-suicide after identifying […]
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Person#Police#Albany Medical Center#Colonie Pd#Chevrolet#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy