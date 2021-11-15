Colonie PD investigating fatal crash that left 1 dead

COLONIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Colonie Police Department is investigating a fatal head-on crash that left one person dead. Police said the crash happened on November 15 around 9:40 a.m.

Police said the crash was on New Karner Road, south of Albany Street, near the railroad tracks. A Honda Accord was northbound on New Karner Road and a Chevrolet Silverado was southbound at the time of crash.

Police, EMS and multiple fire departments arrived on scene and extricated an unconscious man from one of the vehicles. Police said he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as William Connelly, 54, of Niskayuna.

The second person injured his hand, was treated on scene and then transported to Albany Medical Center.

The crash is currently under investigation. If you have any information or were in the area at the time of the crash, you can call the Colonie Police Traffic Unit at (518) 783-2620.

