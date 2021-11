Nintendo has expressed that it wants to get way more involved with the movie business after the release of next year's untilted Mario film. The project, which is being done in collaboration with Illumination Entertainment, is set to hit theaters in the latter portion of the year and is largely already done, according to Nintendo. As such, those at the beloved Japanese game developer have already started to think about where they could go next when it comes to their place in the film industry.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO