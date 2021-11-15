ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Longest partial lunar eclipse of century to occur Friday morning: How to watch

By Emily Schuitema, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ftpzK_0cxTDVQv00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An astronomical event will take place this week, and all of North America will have a chance to see it.

A partial lunar eclipse, which will occur during the November full moon, will be visible in the pre-dawn hours Friday. It will also be the longest in centuries .

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth passes between the sun and the moon, casting a shadow on the moon. If the entire moon is in Earth’s umbral shadow, or the darkest part of the shadow, it is a total lunar eclipse. If only part of the moon is in Earth’s umbral shadow, it is a partial lunar eclipse.

Friday’s lunar eclipse will almost be a total lunar eclipse, but not quite. About 97% of the moon will be in the earth’s shadow. This means most of the moon will take on the dimmed, reddish look of a lunar eclipse, while a tiny sliver will still look normal.

California stimulus checks: Nearly 800,000 more Golden State payments going out

The November full moon is often called the Beaver Moon — so-called because it appears when beavers begin to shelter in their lodges ahead of winter — will be in Earth’s shadow for several hours, and it will be visible for all of North America if cloud conditions allow.

In total, the partial lunar eclipse is expected to last three hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest one not just of the 21st century , but in more than 580 years, NASA records show.

“Partial lunar eclipses might not be quite as spectacular as total lunar eclipses – where the Moon is completely covered in Earth’s shadow – but they occur more frequently,” NASA stated on its website. “And that just means more opportunities to witness little changes in our solar system that sometimes occur right before our eyes.”

The eclipse will be visible in North and South America, the Pacific Region, Australia and Eastern Asia, so long as weather permits.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye. It also requires no special equipment to see it, though you could use binoculars or a small telescope to get a closer look.

Every year, there are two to five lunar eclipses, NASA says.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Knowridge Science Report

What we discovered on the far side of the Moon

Seven months after it was launched, the US robotic rover Perseverance successfully landed on Mars on February 18 2021. The landing was part of the mission Mars2020 and was viewed live by millions of people worldwide, reflecting the renewed global interest in space exploration. It was soon followed by China’s...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Eclipse#Partial Lunar Eclipse#Sun And Moon#Golden State
AZFamily

What you need to know about watching the partial lunar eclipse in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It'll be a once-in-a-lifetime sight in the Arizona sky early Friday morning. The longest partial lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years will be visible. The cosmic phenomenon is expected to last three and a half hours. According to NASA, the partial eclipse will begin around 12:19...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

An Epic Lunar Eclipse Is Coming Tomorrow – The Longest of Its Kind in 580 Years

Space lovers are in for a treat this week. Late Thursday night and into the early hours of Friday morning (in terms of US time zones), you'll have the chance to witness the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years.  And don't let the 'partial' part fool you – this lunar eclipse will be pretty much as close as you can get to a total eclipse, with more than 97 percent of the full moon cast into a red hue by Earth's shadow (NASA says 99.1 percent will be covered, whereas Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles says 97 percent). At its peak, only a...
ASTRONOMY
WHIO Dayton

Lunar eclipse: Where, when can frost moon be seen

The entire U.S. will be in a position to see the next lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse will be on Nov. 19 and will be able to be seen from North America, South America, Australia and parts of Europe and Asia, according to Space.com. It is called the frost moon,...
ASTRONOMY
Refinery29

Tonight’s Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse Promise New Beginnings

There’s nothing like a full moon in Taurus to remind us that while Taurus and Scorpio are signs in opposition, they have more in common than not. Taurus and Scorpio are both fixed signs, both represented by creatures that move over the Earth with incredible patience. Cattle collect sustenance in their multiple stomachs, grazing slowly with the assurance that they could survive for a couple of months without food. Scorpions, on the other hand, wait for their food to come to them and are capable of slowing down their metabolic rate to a pace that allows a meal of one insect to sustain them for an entire year.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Science
International Business Times

Skywatching: Don't Miss The Meteor Shower, Lunar Eclipse Happening This Week

Skywatchers are in for quite a treat this week. A meteor shower is peaking, then a chunk of the planet will also witness a partial lunar eclipse grace the skies. The Leonids have been active since earlier in November, and it's set to peak overnight on Nov. 16 to 17, according to NASA. This particular meteor shower is known to produce "meteor storms" in some years when "shooting stars fall like rain," EarthSky noted. They include the events in 1833 and 1866, as well as more recently in 1999 and 2001.
ASTRONOMY
KOAT 7

When is the best time to see the Full Beaver Moon Eclipse in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The longest lunar eclipse in 580 years begins Thursday evening. In New Mexico, the penumbral eclipse will start at 11:02 p.m. At 12:18 a.m. the partial eclipse begins and the maximum eclipse – where the moon is closest to the center of the shadow – will happen at 2:02 a.m.
ASTRONOMY
alaskasnewssource.com

Almost total lunar eclipse Thursday night visible across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Late Thursday into early Friday morning the sun, Earth, and moon will become aligned, casting a shadow on the moon for several hours and turning the full moon a deep red color. Starting at 9:02 p.m. The moon will enter the penumbra, which is the outer...
ASTRONOMY
wpde.com

Nearly full lunar eclipse occurs this week

A nearly total lunar eclipse will occur Friday morning and it will be visible throughout North America!. If you want to stay up late or get up early, here's when to look. 4:03 AM maximum eclipse. While not total, it will be close with 99.1% of the moon in the Earth's shadow.
ASTRONOMY
Radio Iowa

Iowa should have good view of lunar eclipse

Forecasters say much of Iowa should have mostly clear skies tonight, allowing a good view of what promises to be the longest partial lunar eclipse in centuries. Professor Siobahn Morgan, who heads the Astronomy Department at the University of Northern Iowa, says the full moon will be almost completely covered by the shadow of the Earth, causing what’s called a Blood Moon.
ASTRONOMY
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy