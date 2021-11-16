Taylor Swift brings in Miles Teller and Blake Lively for new Burning Red music video

The saga of the lost scarf continues in Taylor Swift’s latest music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.”

ICYMI: Red (Taylor’s Version) was released on Friday and Blondie (as dubbed by SwiftTok) has continued to keep her fans on their toes with an abundance of surprises. With the release of her re-recorded album, Swift dropped the long-awaited 10-minute version of her hit song “All Too Well” alongside an accompanying short film. In between her goosebumps-inducing performance on SNL and her many TikToks, Swift announced yesterday her music video for “I Bet You Think About Me,” released today—begging the question: does this woman ever breathe?!

The scathing breakup anthem features Miles Teller in the music video and marks Swift’s longtime pal Blake Lively’s directorial debut. The ‘From the Vault’ song that is—songs from that didn’t make the original album’s final cut—is basically the hype song anyone going through a breakup song needs, and the video is just as perfect.

Red has long been attributed by fans as being heavily influenced by Swift’s relationship with ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. With Swift’s inclusion of the red scarf during the video, famously referenced in “All Too Well,” she all but confirms that song can be linked to the actor, too.

The six-minute video opens with a nervous Teller practicing his vows in the mirror. And though he isn’t marrying Swift, the groom to be can’t help but see her everywhere he looks.

“But now that we're down and it's over / I bet you couldn't believe / When you realized I'm harder to forget than I was to leave/ And I bet you think about me,” Swift sings in the tongue-in-cheek song.

Swift paints the wedding scene red and is seen in a gorgeous custom Nicole Felicia Couture red gown, swapping out white roses for red ones, replacing the olives in martinis with cherries, and even clawing her way into the five-tiered cake with her hands revealing the flavor: red velvet, of course.

“I bet you think about me when you say / ‘Oh my god, she’s insane, she wrote a song about me,’” Swift sings in the closing line of the tune. “I bet you think about me.”

There’s plenty of heartfelt tragic breakup songs throughout Red (Taylor’s Version) , after all, it is a breakup album; but this song is definitely a more memorable way of commemorating a relationship ending.

