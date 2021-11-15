ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Chris Daughtry’s daughter’s death ‘too premature’ to consider homicide: DA

By Laura Schweizer
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — District Attorney (DA) General Jared Effler released a statement Monday morning after the death of a former American Idol contestant’s daughter.

Chris Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah Marie Price, 25, was found dead at a Fentress County home late Friday night. The DA said in a statement that it is too premature and “irresponsible” to consider her death a homicide. It also stated that no one has been arrested in connection with her death.

Chris Daughtry postpones tour following ‘unexpected death’ of daughter Hannah, band confirms

The news was originally reported by ‘People Magazine.’ Daughtry’s band has postponed all shows on their current tour through Tuesday.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter , Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” reads a message posted to the band’s social media channel s. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy at this very difficult time.”

Daughtry, 41, married Deanna Daughtry in 2000. Together they have four children: Hannah, 25, and Griffin, 23, from Deanna’s previous relationship, and twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 10, People reports.

On Instagram, Deanna thanked the public for supporting their family but mentioned that sustained injuries may be the reason behind her death.

“We are awaiting autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death,” she wrote. “We are heartbroken.”

Officials are continuing to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

