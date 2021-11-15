Coty (COTY) Stock: $14 Price Target From Raymond James

The shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) – a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant — which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 1 DAY AGO