ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Coty (COTY) Stock: $14 Price Target From Raymond James

pulse2.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) have received a price target of $14 from Raymond James. These are the details. The shares of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) have...

pulse2.com

Comments / 0

Related
pulse2.com

Kohl’s (KSS) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) increased by over 10% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 financial results. These...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Virtuoso Acquisition (VOSO) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) increased by over 82% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: VOSO) – a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) – increased by over 82% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Virtuoso Acquisition announcing that Virtuoso stockholders voted to approve its proposed merger with Wejo Group Limited, a global leader in connected vehicle data, at a Special Meeting of Shareholders held on November 16, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

ZTO Express (ZTO) Stock: $36 Price Target From BofA

The shares of ZTO Express Inc (NYSE: ZTO) have received a $36 price target from BofA. These are the details. The shares of ZTO Express Inc (NYSE: ZTO) have received a $36 price target from BofA. And BofA analyst Fan Tso upgraded ZTO Express to “Buy” from “Neutral” while increasing the price target from $31.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Yatsen Holding (YSG) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Yatsen Holding Ltd (NYSE: YSG) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter and the authorization by its board of directors of a $100 million share repurchase program.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coty Inc Lrb
pulse2.com

Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock: Why The Price Dropped Today

The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) fell over 10% today. Investors are responding negatively to Alibaba posting lower-than-expected second-quarter results. The company reported revenue of 200.69 billion...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) Stock: Why The Priced Surged Today

The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALPP) increased by over 29% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Alpine 4 Holdings subsidiary Identified Technologies has been awarded a multi-year site management drone-mapping contract for a US Army Corps of Engineers project based in Florida.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

EZCORP (EZPW) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) increased by over 10% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ: EZPW) – a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America – increased by over 10% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to EZCORP announcing the results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: TMBR) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: TMBR) – a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Timber Pharmaceuticals announcing that it will host a conference call for investors and shareholders to discuss the positive topline results from its recently completed Phase 2b CONTROL Study of Congenital Ichthyosis for its lead asset TMB-001. This call will be hosted by Timber’s CEO John Koconis and Chief Medical Officer Alan Mendelsohn, M.D.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
pulse2.com

BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE: BJ) increased by over 19% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company’s third-quarter fiscal 2021 results.
MARKETS
pulse2.com

Tattooed Chef (TTCF) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) increased by 14.81% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Tattooed Chef Inc (NASDAQ: TTCF) increased by 14.81% today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s financial results for the 3 and 9 months ended September 30, 2021.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Innoviz Technologies (INVZ) Stock: $9 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) have received a price target of $9 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: INVZ) have received a price target of $9 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney upgraded Innoviz Technologies to a “Buy” rating from “Neutral” while increasing the price target from $7.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock: $58 Price Target From Citi

The shares of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have received a $58 price target from Citi. These are the details. The shares of DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) have received a $58 price target from Citi. And Citi analyst Jason Bazinet reduced the price target from $66 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares. Bazinet updated the rating following DraftKings’ third-quarter results in order to reflect the outlook.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 3.39% to $242.23 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. Moderna Inc. closed $255.26 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Brooks Automation (BRKS): $145 Price Target From B. Riley

The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. These are the details. The shares of Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ: BRKS) have received a $145 price target from B. Riley. And B. Riley analyst Craig Ellis increased the price target from $130 while maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) – a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders – increased by over 30% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals announcing the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,027,273 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $13.75 per share and to certain investors in lieu of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,272,727 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $13.74 per each pre-funded warrant — which represents the per share public offering price for the common stock less the $0.01 per share exercise price for each such pre-funded warrant.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

On Holding (ONON) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) increased 12.8% yesterday. This is why it happened. The stock price of On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) increased 12.8% yesterday. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price is up over 37% over the past week. Investors responded positively to the company’s third-quarter 2021 financial results.
STOCKS
pulse2.com

iMedia Brands (IMBI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The shares of iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) increased by 14.59% today. This is why it happened. The shares of iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) increased by 14.59% today. Investors responded positively to the company’s third-quarter 2021 results. Q3 2021 Summary & Recent Highlights. — Net sales were $130.7 million,...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Digital Ally (DGLY) Stock: Why The Price Jumped

The shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) increased by 12.7% yesterday. This is why it happened. The shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) increased by 12.7% yesterday. Q3 2021 Operating Results. — For the third quarter of 2021, the total revenue increased by 29% to $4,639,822, compared with...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy