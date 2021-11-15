ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Image Of High School Student In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
A Fairfield County teen has been arrested for allegedly sending an inappropriate photo of a student at an area high school throughout the school.

Julian Krieg, age 18, of Monroe, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 12, for his involvement in an incident at Masuk High School, said Lieutenant Stephen Corrone, of the Monroe Police.

According to Corrone, on Sept. 23, the Monroe Police Department received information from the administrative staff at Masuk High School in Monroe that an inappropriate picture of a student was being circulated throughout the school.

During an investigation it was determined that Krieg had participated in the dissemination of the inappropriate photograph, Corrone said.

Krieg was charged by warrant with:

  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Breach of peace
  • Dissemination of voyeurism material

He was released on a $1,000 bond.

#Masuk High School
