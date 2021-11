Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. BOULDER, Colo. (Nov. 16, 2021)— Miraflora Naturals, family-owned and -operated purveyor of 100% organic hemp flower oil products, today announced Zach Glassmith as its new CEO. Glassmith is stepping up from his previous role of director of e-commerce at Miraflora to guide the brand towards continued success during a major time of growth for the company. (In Q3, Miraflora saw an 11% increase in revenue growth and a 55% increase in customer retention compared to Q1-Q2, putting the brand in a great position heading into the holiday season.)

BOULDER, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO