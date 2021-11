The stock price of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCE) increased by over 14% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Arco announcing that it has entered into agreements led by affiliates of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC, which have committed to make a US$100 million strategic investment, and General Atlantic Partners (Bermuda) J, L.P., which has committed to make a US$50 million strategic investment, through the purchase of convertible senior notes, subject to customary closing conditions.

