Jack Prince of Gainesville, the man who invented the chicken deboning machine, has died at the age of 93. Prince was a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina who grew up in North Carolina. He was introduced to the poultry industry after he married Patricia Jewell, daughter of Jesse Jewell, the man credited with making Gainesville, Georgia the poultry capitol of the world. Jack and Patricia moved to Gainesville in 1951 and he began working for his father-in-law at J.D. Jewell, Inc. as sales promotion manager. He was named general sales manager three years later and then became vice president for marketing in 1959.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO