Richmond, VA

City of Richmond Starting Traffic Signal Visibility Project Today

 3 days ago

RICHMOND, VA – The Department of Public Works (DPW) Transportation Engineering Division will be improving the visibility of vehicular and pedestrian traffic signal heads at 399 signalized intersections across the City. Work for the Systemic Sight Distance Improvements at Signalized Intersections Project starts Monday, November 15. Temporary lane closure notices needed for this project will be issued in advance. Project improvements include:

- Tree pruning at signalized approaches and signalized intersection corners to maintain vehicular and pedestrian signal head visibility, and
- The installation of high-visibility traffic signal backplates, also known as retroreflective backplates at 20 signalized intersections. These signal heads are more conspicuous and they increase visibility in both daytime and nighttime conditions, helping to reduce crashes at the intersection.

This project is funded throughout the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP) from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) totaling approximately $1.3 million

