Jean Merlet was a community volunteer that could always be counted on when asked to help. From working on the executive board nomination committee to growing starter plants for the annual plant sale at Waimea Valley, she was a valuable team member and she was fun to be around. Her smiling face could be seen at many Outdoor Circle workdays, field trips and fundraisers during the 1990’s. She was an avid home gardener and loved the Sunset Beach community so when asked to be on the Ke Ala Pupukea Bikepath committee she didn’t hesitate and worked tirelessly on the project. The project was huge, it involved preparing a landscape plan, mapping the 23 sections of the 3.5-mile bike path. Jean took on the mighty task; drawing maps, listing all trees, shrubs, ground covers, mulch, drip lines, and hoses that would be needed per section. Kerry «Gidget» Germain remembers Jean with great fondness while sitting with her at her home several hours every week making plant lists and maps so they could get to the next phase of the project. During those days they shared a lot of laughs and happiness when things went right while Gidget could always rely on Jeans positive encouragement when things went wrong.

