Spring Valley Building Dept. employees indicted in connection to deadly adult home fire

NEW CITY, N.Y. (WCBS 880) -- Two Building Department employees in Rockland County are the latest people to face indictments in connection to a fatal Spring Valley fire that killed a firefighter and a resident.

Village Assistant Building Inspector Raymond Canario, 45, has been indicted on several counts including offering a false instrument for filing and falsifying business records. Building Department chief Wayne Ballard, 64, was hit with two counts of offering a false instrument for filing and a single count of falsifying business records.

Ballard, who was once the Clarkstown highway superintendent, and Canario, the former village fire chief, both previously pleaded not guilty, according to LoHud . Both were still on the job at this point, the report said.

Canario is also a volunteer firefighter, and responded to the fire in March, according to NBC.

The fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley killed firefighter Jared Lloyd and a resident of the home, according to officials.

The criminal complaint against Ballard and Canario accuses them of filing fraudulent inspection reports dating back multiple years.

Nathaniel and Aaron Sommer, a rabbi and his son, were indicted on felony charges that include manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, arson and assault back in October.

According to court documents, the two are accused of using an outdoor-only propane tank to “heat appliances, surfaces and other items in the kitchen” as well as not extinguishing open flames.

The two were performing pre-Passover cleaning, which includes heating utensils to remove forbidden food, where they used a torch, according to court docs.

Spring Valley fire officials previously said the fire alarm system at the facility was on “test” mode when flames erupted.

The four — Canario, Ballard and the Sommers — are among six charged in connection to the fire.

Denise Kerr, of New York City, is charged with reckless endangerment "involving her conduct at the Evergreen Court Adult Home."

Manuel Lema, of Pomona, is charged with one count of criminal impersonation and obstructing governmental administration in connection with "the alleged criminal acts associated with a call to Rockland County 44 Control involving the Evergreen Home for Adults.”