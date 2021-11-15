ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Black Friday deals: What’s on sale and when you can buy

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has unveiled its final deals for the Black Friday Deals for Days event.

The company said Monday that customers will find savings beginning online Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The in-store deals ramp up at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 26.

Walmart+ members will have early access to the Black Friday event, starting at 2 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 22.

Here’s what you can get during Walmart’s early Black Friday deals

The company released the following list of what are expected to be popular deals.

  • Xbox Series S Console for $299
  • Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)
  • onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)
  • PowerXL 12-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)
  • Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)
  • iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)
  • Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50
  • Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)
  • 4-foot Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)
  • SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

You can view the entire list of deals on Walmart’s website .

The timeline of the 2021 deals is similar to the model Walmart followed in 2020 when many deals first appeared online rather than in-store as a way to thin crowds on the traditionally raucous shopping day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company has already hosted rounds of deals this month as the company attempts to capture a holiday shopping audience that is increasingly online and willing to spend earlier in the shopping cycle.

