Don’t Stop Believin’: Journey comes to N.O. April 15

Jouney fans, get ready, the concert of a lifetime is coming to New Orleans’ Smoothie King Center.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame rock band, Journey, announced they are bringing their F reedom Tour 2022 to the Big Easy on April 15.

When the lights go down in the Smoothie King Center, Journey will not be alone. Their Freedom Tour 2022 also features special guests, Billy Idol and TOTO.

The Freedom Tour 2022 will take the stage in 40 cities across North America with their catalog of global chart-topping hits, including "Don't Stop Believin”, "Any Way You Want It", "Faithfully", "Lights", "Of A Lifetime" and more.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, November 19 at 10am local time HERE .

Journey is one of rock music’s most influential icons, and they are set to deliver a brand-new album, FREEDOM, in 2022. This summer, the band headlined the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, uniting thousands of fans across generations with their decade-spanning setlist of beloved anthems.

“It’s that time - time to get back to where we are used to being - on Stage!” says Neal Schon. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon Friends.”

“Touring next year with JOURNEY is going to be great fun! An epic night you won’t want to miss,” Billy Idol says. “I’m excited to get back to so many wonderful cities and I’m bringing Steve Stevens and the rest of the Billy Idol band with me!”

TOTO’s Steve Lukather shares, “'On behalf of myself and the band, we are very honored and excited to do this tour with our old and dear friends JOURNEY. Gonna be a great night of music, and as all the guys are lifelong friends... a blast off stage as well.”