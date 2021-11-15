ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Model-based estimation of transmissibility and reinfection of SARS-CoV-2 P.1 variant

By Renato Mendes Coutinho
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern (VOC) P.1 (Gamma variant) emerged in the Amazonas State, Brazil, in November 2020. The epidemiological consequences of its mutations have not been widely studied, despite detection of P.1 in 36 countries, with local transmission in at least 5 countries. A range of mutations are seen in...

www.nature.com

Comments / 1

Related
TheConversationCanada

A fossil of a snake-like lizard has generated controversy beyond its identity

More than 120 million years ago in what is now modern Brazil, an ancient waterway was filled with all manner of strange creatures. These included dinosaurs, pterosaurs, sharks, bony fishes, a dizzying array of insects, strange plants and an oddly long and small lizard: Tetrapodophis amplectus. In 2015, the journal Science published a paper claiming that this elongate lizard was a snake with four legs. The discovery of such a specimen could tell us a great deal about the pattern and process of snake evolution — if it was indeed a snake. Lizard, not snake Extraordinary claims attract extraordinary attention, and this means...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Monitoring key epidemiological parameters of SARS-CoV-2 transmission

To the Editor - Control of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic requires targeted interventions, which in turn require precise estimates of quantities that describe transmission. Per-capita transmission rates are influenced by four quantities: (1) the latent period (time from infection to becoming infectious); (2) individual variability in infectiousness (defined by variation in intrinsic transmissibility and contact rate); (3) the incubation period (time from infection to symptom onset); and (4) the serial interval (time between symptom onset of an infector and an infected) (Fig. 1).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

RBD-sc-dimer induced robust cross-neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 and variants of concern

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 390 (2021) Cite this article. To date, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has caused more than 223 million confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), including 4.6 million deaths (https://covid19.who.int/). Since 2020, several SARS-CoV-2 variants including Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), Gamma (P.1), and Delta (B.1.617.2) with immune evasiveness have emerged and fast spread. In a global research effort, scientists proposed multiple effective vaccine strategies to respond to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Most vaccines currently in use or in clinical development target the SARS-CoV-2 Spike (S) glycoprotein, a homotrimer decorates on the viral surface; within it, a distinct receptor-binding domain (RBD, residues 331"“524) is responsible for mediating cell entry and interaction with host receptor angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cross-reactivity of antibodies from non-hospitalized COVID-19 positive individuals against the native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2, and P.1 SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins

SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs) have emerged worldwide, with implications on the spread of the pandemic. Characterizing the cross-reactivity of antibodies against these VOCs is necessary to understand the humoral response of non-hospitalized individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2, a population that remains understudied. Thirty-two SARS-CoV-2-positive (PCR-confirmed) and non-hospitalized Canadian adults were enrolled 14"“21Â days post-diagnosis in 2020, before the emergence of the B.1.351 (also known as Beta), B.1.617.2 (Delta) and P.1 (Gamma) VOCs. Sera were collected 4 and 16Â weeks post-diagnosis. Antibody levels and pseudo-neutralization of the ectodomain of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein/human ACE-2 receptor interaction were analyzed with native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins. Despite a lower response observed for the variant spike proteins, we report evidence of a sustained humoral response against native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1 variant spike proteins among non-hospitalized Canadian adults. Furthermore, this response inhibited the interaction between the spike proteins from the different VOCs and ACE-2 receptor for â‰¥"‰16Â weeks post-diagnosis, except for individuals aged 18"“49Â years who showed no inhibition of the interaction between B.1.617.1 or B.1.617.2 spike and ACE-2. Interestingly, the affinity (KD) measured between the spike proteins (native, B.1.351, B.1.617.2 and P.1) and antibodies elicited in sera of infected and vaccinated (BNT162b2 and ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) individuals was invariant. Relative to sera from vaccine-naÃ¯ve (and previously infected) individuals, sera from vaccinated individuals had higher antibody levels (as measured with label-free SPR) and more efficiently inhibited the spike"“ACE-2 interactions, even among individuals aged 18"“49Â years, showing the effectiveness of vaccination.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Transmissibility#Vocs
Nature.com

Establishment of human distal lung organoids for SARS-CoV-2 infection

COVID-19 caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is being a serious pandemic with more than 164 million infections and 3.41 million deaths in over 200 countries as of 20 May 2021. This deadly disease mainly affects the respiratory system, gastrointestinal tract, and nervous system. To understand the mechanisms underlying SARS-CoV-2 infection and develop effective medicines, appropriate models that can be used to faithfully mimic viral infection in the human body are urgently needed. Several cell lines have been commonly used to investigate infection susceptibilities, virus infection, replication mechanism and to screen antiviral drugs1,2. Mouse models expressing human ACE2 and hamsters have also been used to imitate the SARS-CoV-2 infection3. However, both cell lines and animal models have limitations and cannot accurately capture the key characteristics of human biology. As a new type of research model, human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs)-derived organoids, like lung, colon, brain have been used for SARS-CoV-2 infection4,5. However, these hPSC-derived organoids represent a fetal phenotype but not a fully mature state in adults. Human lung alveolar type 2 cells-based 3D cultures, human 2D air"“liquid interface bronchioalveolar and human small intestinal organoid models were also used6,7. Here, we established human distal lung organoids (hDLO) from distal lung parenchymal tissues to investigate the infection dynamics of SARS-CoV-2, and observed cellular dynamic changes in the infected organoids, which are similar to clinical features in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A novel SARS-CoV-2 related coronavirus in bats from Cambodia

Knowledge of the origin and reservoir of the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is still fragmentary. To date, the closest relatives to SARS-CoV-2 have been detected in Rhinolophus bats sampled in the Yunnan province, China. Here we describe the identification of SARS-CoV-2 related coronaviruses in two Rhinolophus shameli bats sampled in Cambodia in 2010. Metagenomic sequencing identifies nearly identical viruses sharing 92.6% nucleotide identity with SARS-CoV-2. Most genomic regions are closely related to SARS-CoV-2, with the exception of a region of the spike, which is not compatible with human ACE2-mediated entry. The discovery of these viruses in a bat species not found in China indicates that SARS-CoV-2 related viruses have a much wider geographic distribution than previously reported, and suggests that Southeast Asia represents a key area to consider for future surveillance for coronaviruses.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theridgewoodblog.net

Moderna SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine

Ridgewood NJ, France and Germany joined Finland, Norway, and Sweden in recommending that the Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccine not be used for individuals under the age of 30 due to increased risk of myocarditis in that age group. Denmark has similarly recommended against offering the vaccine to individuals under the age of 18. French authorities recently emphasized, however, that vaccine effectiveness was slightly higher for the Moderna vaccine than for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the Moderna product should be preferentially utilized for individuals aged 30 years or older. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized the Moderna vaccine for use in individuals aged 12 years and older.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 genomics as a springboard for future disease mitigation in LMICs

This Genome Watch highlights how the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic laid the groundwork for continued use of real-time genomic epidemiology for public health responses in low-and-middle-income countries. Until recently, the use of pathogen sequencing to track emerging epidemics was mainly the domain of university research and public health laboratories in high-income countries....
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
Nature.com

Beneficial effects of end-ischemic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation for split-liver transplantation in recovering graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury

This study examined the efficacy of end-ischemic hypothermic oxygenated machine perfusion preservation (HOPE) using an originally developed machine perfusion system for split-liver transplantation. Porcine split-liver grafts were created via 75% liver resection after 10Â min of warm ischemia. In Group 1, grafts were preserved by simple cold storage (CS) for 8Â h (CS group; n"‰="‰4). In Group 2, grafts were preserved by simple CS for 6Â h and end-ischemic HOPE for 2Â h (HOPE group; n"‰="‰5). All grafts were evaluated using an isolated ex vivo reperfusion model with autologous blood for 2Â h. Biochemical markers (aspartate aminotransferase and lactate dehydrogenase levels) were significantly better immediately after reperfusion in the HOPE group than in the CS group. Furthermore, the HOPE group had a better histological score. The levels of inflammatory cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-Î±, interferon-Î³, interleukin-1Î², and interleukin-10) were significantly lower after reperfusion in the HOPE group. Therefore, we concluded that end-ischemic HOPE for split-liver transplantation can aid in recovering the graft function and reducing ischemia"“reperfusion injury. HOPE, using our originally developed machine perfusion system, is safe and can improve graft function while attenuating liver injury due to preservation.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A miniature dialysis-culture device allows high-density human-induced pluripotent stem cells expansion from growth factor accumulation

Three-dimensional aggregate-suspension culture is a potential biomanufacturing method to produce a large number of human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs); however, the use of expensive growth factors and method-induced mechanical stress potentially result in inefficient production costs and difficulties in preserving pluripotency, respectively. Here, we developed a simple, miniaturized, dual-compartment dialysis-culture device based on a conventional membrane-culture insert with deep well plates. The device improved cell expansion up to approximately ~3.2 to 4Ã—107 cells/mL. The high-density expansion was supported by reduction of excessive shear stress and agglomeration mediated by the addition of the functional polymer FP003. The results revealed accumulation of several growth factors, including fibroblast growth factor 2 and insulin, along with endogenous Nodal, which acts as a substitute for depleted transforming growth factor-Î²1 in maintaining pluripotency. Because we used the same growth-factor formulation per volume in the upper culture compartment, the cost reduced in inverse proportional manner with the cell density. We showed that growth-factor-accumulation dynamics in a low-shear-stress environment successfully improved hiPSC proliferation, pluripotency, and differentiation potential. This miniaturised dialysis-culture system demonstrated the feasibility of cost-effective mass production of hiPSCs in high-density culture.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Direct and indirect effects of roads on space use by jaguars in Brazil

Roads pose an imminent threat to wildlife directly through mortality and changes in individual behavior, and also indirectly through modification of the amount and configuration of wildlife habitat. However, few studies have addressed how these mechanisms interact to determine species response to roads. We used structural equation modeling to assess direct and indirect effects (via landscape modification) of roads on space use by jaguars in Brazil, using radio-tracking data available from the literature. We fit path models that directly link jaguars' space use to roads and to land cover, and indirectly link jaguars' space use to roads through the same land cover categories. Our findings show that space use by jaguars was not directly affected by roads, but indirect effects occurred through reductions in natural areas on which jaguars depend, and through urban sprawl. MalesÂ´ space use, however, was not negatively influenced by urban areas. Since jaguars seem to ignore roads, mitigation should be directed to road fencing and promoting safe crossings. We argue that planners and managers need to much more seriously take into account the deforestation and the unbridled urban expansion from roads to ensure jaguar conservation in Brazil.
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Defining the impact of SARS-COV-2 on delivery of CAR T-cell therapy in Europe: a retrospective survey from the CTIWP of the EBMT

Since its discovery in December 2019, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2/ COVID-19) pandemic has caused a documented 172.99 million confirmed cases and 3.72 million deaths [1]. This has had an unprecedented impact on the delivery of cancer therapy across the globe, warranting all health care providers to reassess their services and management protocols, with CAR T-cell therapy being no exception [2]. Given the complexity of delivery of CAR T-cell therapy for haematological malignancies, including products being manufactured on a per-patient basis; treatment centres also providing cell procurement services; the need for transportation of leucapheresate and CAR-engineered product to and from manufacturing sites often across national borders; requirement for fixed manufacturing intervals; requirement for in-patient and/or ICU beds, we sought to define the impact of the pandemic on delivery of CAR T-cell therapies in Europe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

A glucagon analogue decreases body weight in mice via signalling in the liver

Glucagon receptor agonists show promise as components of next generation metabolic syndrome pharmacotherapies. However, the biology of glucagon action is complex, controversial, and likely context dependent. As such, a better understanding of chronic glucagon receptor (GCGR) agonism is essential to identify and mitigate potential clinical side-effects. Herein we present a novel, long-acting glucagon analogue (GCG104) with high receptor-specificity and potent in vivo action. It has allowed us to make two important observations about the biology of sustained GCGR agonism. First, it causes weight loss in mice by direct receptor signalling at the level of the liver. Second, subtle changes in GCG104-sensitivity, possibly due to interindividual variation, may be sufficient to alter its effects on metabolic parameters. Together, these findings confirm the liver as a principal target for glucagon-mediated weight loss and provide new insights into the biology of glucagon analogues.
WEIGHT LOSS
Nature.com

Estimated prevalence of Niemann"“Pick type C disease in Quebec

Niemann"“Pick type C (NP-C) disease is an autosomal recessive disease caused by variants in the NPC1 or NPC2 genes. It has a large range of symptoms depending on age of onset, thus making it difficult to diagnose. In adults, symptoms appear mainly in the form of psychiatric problems. The prevalence varies from 0.35 to 2.2 per 100,000 births depending on the country. The aim of this study is to calculate the estimated prevalence of NP-C in Quebec to determine if it is underdiagnosed in this population. The CARTaGENE database is a unique database that regroups individuals between 40 and 69Â years old from metropolitan regions of Quebec. RNA-sequencing data was available for 911 individuals and exome sequencing for 198 individuals. We used a bioinformatic pipeline on those individuals to extract the variants in the NPC1/2 genes. The prevalence in Quebec was estimated assuming Hardy"“Weinberg Equilibrium. Two pathogenic variants were used. The variant p.Pro543Leu was found in three heterozygous individuals that share a common haplotype, which suggests a founder French-Canadian pathogenic variant. The variant p.Ile1061Thr was found in two heterozygous individuals. Both variants have previously been reported and are usually associated with infantile onset. The estimated prevalence calculated using those two variants is 0.61:100,000 births. This study represents the first estimate of NP-C in Quebec. The estimated prevalence for NP-C is likely underestimated due to misdiagnosis or missed cases. It is therefore important to diagnose all NP-C patients to initiate early treatment.
HEALTH
Nature.com

A novel diagnostic approach for the classification of small B-cell lymphoid neoplasms based on the NanoString platform

Small B-cell lymphoid neoplasms (SBCLNs) are a heterogeneous group of diseases characterized by malignant clonal proliferation of mature B-cells. However, the classification of SBCLNs remains a challenge, especially in cases where histopathological analysis is unavailable or those with atypical laboratory findings or equivocal pathologic data. In this study, gene expression profiling of 1039 samples from 27 gene expression omnibus (GEO) datasets was first investigated to select highly and differentially expressed genes among SBCLNs. Samples from 57 SBCLN cases and 102 nonmalignant control samples were used to train a classifier using the NanoString platform. The classifier was built by employing a cascade binary classification method based on the random forest algorithm with 35 refined gene signatures. Cases were successively classified as chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma, conventional mantle cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, leukemic non-nodal mantle cell lymphoma, marginal zone lymphoma, lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma/WaldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, and other undetermined. The classifier algorithm was then validated using an independent cohort of 197 patients with SBCLNs. Under the distribution of our validation cohort, the overall sensitivity and specificity of proposed algorithm model were >95%, respectively, for all the cases with tumor cell content greater than 0.72. Combined with additional genetic aberrations including IGH-BCL2 translocation, MYD88 L265P mutation, and BRAF V600E mutation, the optimal sensitivity and specificity were respectively found at 0.88 and 0.98. In conclusion, the established algorithm demonstrated to be an effective and valuable ancillary diagnostic approach for the sub-classification and pathologic investigation of SBCLN in daily practice.
CANCER
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Isotopic investigation of skeletal remains at the Imdang tombs reveals high consumption of game birds and social stratification in ancient Korea

Understanding the development of early states on the Korean Peninsula is an important topic in Korean archaeology. However, it is not clear how social structure was organized by these early states and what natural resources were utilized from their surrounding environments. To investigate dietary adaptation and social status in ancient Korea, stable isotope ratios and radiocarbon dates were measured from humans and animals from the Imdang cemetery, Gyeongsan city, South Korea. The results indicate that the Imdang diet was mainly based on C3 plants and terrestrial animals. Animal remains in the graves were directly consumed as daily food items as well as for ritual offerings. MixSIAR modeling results revealed that the dietary sources for the humans were: game birds"‰>"‰C3 plants"‰>"‰terrestrial herbivores"‰>"‰marine fish"‰>"‰C4 plants. The finding that the game birds represented the highest contribution to the whole diet, indicates that game birds must have been intensively hunted. Furthermore, elites consumed more game birds than their retainers and they also consumed seafood as a privileged dietary item in the Imdang society. This study demonstrates that the Apdok was a stratified society having high variations in the consumption of food items available to an individual and provides new insights about the subsistence and social status of the early ancient Apdok state on the Korean Peninsula.
SCIENCE
pnas.org

Mass spectrometric identification of immunogenic SARS-CoV-2 epitopes and cognate TCRs

Edited by Wafik El-Deiry, Brown University, Providence, RI, and accepted by Editorial Board Member Philippa Marrack September 20, 2021 (received for review June 30, 2021) Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections elicit both humoral and cellular immune responses. For the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, it has become increasingly apparent that T cell responses are equally if not more important than humoral responses in mediating recovery and immune protection. One major challenge in developing T cell–based therapies for infectious and malignant diseases has been the identification of immunogenic epitopes that can elicit a meaningful T cell response. Traditionally, this has been achieved using sophisticated in silico methods to predict putative epitopes deduced from binding affinities. Our studies find that, in contrast to current convention, “immunodominant” SARS-CoV-2 peptides defined by such in silico methods often fail to elicit T cell responses recognizing naturally presented SARS-CoV-2 epitopes. We postulated that immunogenic epitopes for SARS-CoV-2 are best defined empirically by directly analyzing peptides eluted from the naturally processed peptide–major histocompatibility complex (MHC) and then validating immunogenicity by determining whether such peptides can elicit T cells recognizing SARS-CoV-2 antigen-expressing cells. Using a tandem mass spectrometry approach, we identified epitopes derived from not only structural but also nonstructural genes in regions highly conserved among SARS-CoV-2 strains, including recently recognized variants. Finally, there are no reported T cell receptor–engineered T cell technology that can redirect T cell specificity to recognize and kill SARS-CoV-2 target cells. We report here several SARS-CoV-2 epitopes defined by mass spectrometric analysis of MHC-eluted peptides, provide empiric evidence for their immunogenicity, and demonstrate engineered TCR-redirected killing.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy