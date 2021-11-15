ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Operation Christmas Child Collection Week

By Greg Barton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOONE, NC – Since 1993, over 188 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Many area churches participate take part in the annual outreach of Samaritan’s Purse....

