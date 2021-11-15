Operation Christmas Child Collection Week

BOONE, NC – Since 1993, over 188 million children in more than 170 countries have received an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Many area churches participate take part in the annual outreach of Samaritan’s Purse....
This morning we had some fabulous guests in the studio with Leo and Rebecca in the Morning to talk about Operation Christmas Child, part of an amazing mission with Samaritan's Purse International Relief. This Saturday you can bring your family to help with a very important event. WHAT IS SAMARITAN'S...
A Gastonia church will begin accepting gift boxes for the international missionary service project Operation Christmas Child Monday, Nov. 15. The project serves as extension of the national Christian organization The Samaritan's Purse where the organization partners with local churches to deliver Christmas gifts to children worldwide. Angela Cunningham of...
A charitable holiday campaign with a global reach will be promoted at the local level, through Calvary Evangelical Free Church, Pelican Rapids. “Operation Christmas Child” will again be active in the Pelican area reported John Eidsness, who is helping spearhead the holiday giving drive at Calvary church. The Samaritan’s Purse...
Operation Christmas Child Christmas Child Shoebox season has arrived. Anyone can help a child in need by packing a simple shoe box with school supplies, hygiene items and wonderful toys. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, has collected and delivered more than 188 million gift-filled shoeboxes...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall is wrapping up, and nonprofits are encouraging people to give back this holiday season. “There’s a reason this is called the season of giving,” stated Pastor Mark Kenney at River Valley Church in Fairbault. Donors can get a head start on spreading cheer by giving...
Rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t dampening the Christmas spirit at the international Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse. Volunteers are hard at work this week collecting shoeboxes filled with gifts for needy children across the globe. Operation Christmas Child began in 1993 as a simple way to deliver shoebox gifts — filled with school supplies, hygiene items, and toys —to children worldwide.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Students at Charleston Southern University (CSU) are working throughout the afternoon and late into the evening Thursday to help pack and send thousands of gifts to less fortunate children across the world. The efforts are a part of Operation Christmas Child, a program that the university has participated in for many […]
LANCASTER – Lancaster County’s largest day of giving takes place today. Thousands of people will come together to support more than 500 local organizations and have their donation stretched by a pool of more than half a million dollars from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, Rodgers & Associates, The High Foundation, and our other community sponsors as part of The Extraordinary Give. For 24 hours, organizations will accept financial contributions at extragive.org. Some of the organizations you can help include: Align Life Ministries, Christ’s Home, Faith Friendship Ministries, Friendship Community, Global Disciples, Joni & Friends Pennsylvania, Lancaster Bible College, PA Family Institute, Piercing Word, Pregnancy Resources at Cornerstone, Servant Stage, Support for Prison Ministries, TenFold,
HARRISBURG – Harrisburg’s Bethesda Mission is collecting food for the upcoming holidays. Their food drive goal is 120,000 pounds of donated food by December 8. Persons can fill a grocery bag of non-perishable food items and drop them off at the Men’s Mission at 611 Reily Street or at Dauphin County Library locations, the Sharp Shopper in Middletown or Gateway Health Community Connection Center. Donated turkeys or hams can be dropped off at the Men’s Mission. For more information or to make a financial donation, go online to bethesdamission.org or mail a gift to Bethesda Mission, P.O. Box 3041, Harrisburg, PA 17105.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Operation Christmas Child is collecting shoeboxes this week as part of their national collection week. The boxes are collected and sent to children around the world in an effort to reach out to children to spread the news of Jesus Christ. The shoeboxes are filled...
More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15–22, offering a curbside option. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items...
National collection week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, and for the first time Red Bud Bible Church (formerly Red Bud first baptistChurch) will provide a local drop off location. Operation Christmas Child is a ministry of the international relief organization Samaritan’s Purse. Anyone who wants...
