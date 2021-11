As required by Texas Education Code, the Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System will hold a public hearing to receive input from students and the public regarding the proposed changes in tuition and fees as shown in Agenda Item 1.1 to be effective with the Fall 2022 and Fall 2023 Semesters. This hearing is for students and the public to provide input to the Board of Regents and will be scheduled during the November 18, 2021, Board Meeting, Memorial Student Center (MSC), Bethancourt Ballroom 2300 (A, B &C), 275 Joe Routt Boulevard, Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas. Persons wishing to provide public testimony on proposed increases should follow the guidelines as set forth in Policy 02.01 (paragraph 2) posted on the Board’s website (http://www.tamus.edu/regents/publictestimony/). The schedule for the Board meeting will be posted to the Board website (http://www.tamus.edu/regents/meetingmaterials/regular/).

