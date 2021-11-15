Alex Caruso’s 5 Best Lakers Moments, Ranked

Some news has emerged overnight about just how little your Los Angeles Lakers offered one of their most important role players in free agency last summer. The Lakers front office, confronted with the choice to retain either Talen Horton-Tucker or Alex Caruso among their incumbent young role-player guards over the summer, ultimately opted to reward THT's potential over Caruso's proven quality. LA inked Horton-Tucker, 20, to a costly three-year, $30.8 million deal, despite Horton-Tucker not yet being a useful teammate on a club otherwise desperate to win right now.
