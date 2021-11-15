ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Alex Caruso’s 5 Best Lakers Moments, Ranked

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Caruso will make his shortly-awaited and profoundly bittersweet return to Staples Center...

ClutchPoints

Alex Caruso reveals why he picked Bulls after Lakers exit

Alex Caruso knew the Chicago Bulls were the perfect team for him when it was made clear he couldn’t return to the Los Angeles Lakers, and based on the early returns, he’s right. Speaking on JJ Redick’s The Old Man & The Three podcast, Caruso discussed why he chose the...
NBA
New York Post

Girlfriend of Alex Caruso brings lookalike date for his Lakers return

The Bulls point guard had a lookalike roaming around the Staples Center on Monday, thanks in part to girlfriend Mia Amabile, who watched Caruso’s current team defeat his old team, the Lakers, in his return to Los Angeles. Amabile was joined by her best friend Deb Chubb, according to Awesemo.com,...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Just How Badly Did LA Low-Ball Alex Caruso In Free Agency?

Some news has emerged overnight about just how little your Los Angeles Lakers offered one of their most important role players in free agency last summer. The Lakers front office, confronted with the choice to retain either Talen Horton-Tucker or Alex Caruso among their incumbent young role-player guards over the summer, ultimately opted to reward THT's potential over Caruso's proven quality. LA inked Horton-Tucker, 20, to a costly three-year, $30.8 million deal, despite Horton-Tucker not yet being a useful teammate on a club otherwise desperate to win right now.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Caruso
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Anthony Davis gets real on facing Alex Caruso, Bulls

Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Chicago Bulls on Monday, which means Alex Caruso will make his bittersweet return to Staples Center. Of course, this time, Caruso will be wearing red instead of gold — a sight Lakers fans still haven’t gotten over. IRL, it will be even harder to process.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls' Alex Caruso confirms he would have taken less to re-sign with Lakers, hints at their embarrassing offer

Alex Caruso made it clear throughout the buildup to 2021 free agency that he wanted to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers. The fit was obvious. He'd come up through their G League system to emerge as one of the better role players in basketball. He'd won a championship in purple and gold. Over several seasons, virtually every statistic suggested that he had great chemistry with LeBron James. He was, in essence, exactly the sort of supporting piece a team built around multiple superstars needed: an elite defender, a connecting passer and an improving shooter.
NBA
lakers365.com

NBA executives can’t believe the Lakers didn’t keep Alex Caruso

Although we'll never know exactly what happened between the Lakers and Caruso in free agency, it's been reported that Caruso had interest in coming back to Los Angeles and was even willing to take less money than what the Chicago Bulls offered him. In other words, the Lakers had the chance to bring him back and decided not to, likely because of the luxury tax ramifications.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Undrafted Free Agents#Staples Center#The Los Angeles Lakers#G Leaguer
lakers365.com

Should the Los Angeles Lakers Regret Not Keeping Alex Caruso?

Defensive-minded players like Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Caruso didn't bring enough offensive punch to keep the Lakers competitive, and their title defense ended abruptly. James and Davis' burden to carry the offense could be seen as overbearing. Being great defensively didn't guarantee another title, which is where the Lakers stood heading into July's NBA draft.
NBA
lakersoutsiders.com

Alex Caruso discusses free agent negotiations with Lakers and Bulls

Frank Vogel (who may be on the hot seat if the Lakers’ troubles become even worse) recently stated that the team was struggling on defense to contain “quick, deep-shooting guards with this year’s personnel”, later saying that he literally “pulled back” their aggressive perimeter defense due to the way that this 2021-22 season’s team was constructed. One key cog in this defensive strategy was fan-favorite Alex Caruso, who sadly left the Lakers in free agency to sign a four-year, $37 million deal with the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Sporting News

Who is Austin Reaves? Lakers replace Alex Caruso with rookie spark plug off bench

You're sitting on the couch watching one of the Lakers' league-high 42 national TV appearances when late in the fourth quarter you suddenly start wondering, "who is No. 15 and why does he seem so familiar?" For the uninitiated, former Lakers guard Alex Caruso was previously memed for receiving “honorary...
NBA
