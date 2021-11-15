ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tinashe On "Face To Face With Becky G"

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
 3 days ago

Another episode of a Facebook Watch series hosted by a global singer, actor, and activist is on the way and it features a songstress who’s taken the reigns of her career.

On Tuesday’s episode of “Face To Face With Becky G” Becky G is joined by boss baddie Tinashe who discusses the importance of being fully in charge and details how she’s using her Tinashe Music Label to do so.

Unbeknownst to some, Tinashe parted ways with RCA Records and launched her own label in 2019. Clearly a source of pride for Tinashe, the singer says on “Face To Face With Becky G” that the label helped her “fight for her dreams” while elevating her to a new level.

“Making your own record label is probably the best way to go about it,” says Becky G to Tinashe about taking creative control of her career.

“That was really really exciting, I always had dreams of being a boss woman, owning my own record label, being in Sports Illustrated, so many things I’ve always imagined that have come to fruition in my life,” says Tinashe while applauding her fans for supporting her. “I feel like I’ve become a better artist because I’ve been able to have all of the creative control and challenge myself in every area,” Tinashe adds. “When the pressure’s on you, I think sometimes you step up to that plate.”

Take an exclusive look below.

The Face To Face With Becky G episode aptly titled “Becky G & Tinashe: Being Boss Women” debuts this Tuesday (11/16) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Check out an official episode description.

Becky G & multi-platinum R&B disrupter Tinashe talk about how female artists (especially artists of color) need to fight 2x as hard to have the careers that they deserve. By taking control of her own career, Tinashe was empowered to become her own Boss Woman. These two powerful artists share their personal journeys, battles, and triumphs to becoming the BOSSES they are today and doing it on their own terms.

Face To Face With Becky G debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Becky G’s Facebook page: facebook.com/iambeckyg

Will YOU be watching the latest episode of “Face To Face With Becky G”?

