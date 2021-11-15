Kennett Square police officer makes water rescue from submerged SUV

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Suspect charged with murder of Philadelphia check-cashing business owner
Police arrested a 64-year-old man Thursday morning in connection with the death of 67-year-old Aruna Mittal, who was found shot dead inside her Philadelphia business Tuesday afternoon.
Parents arrested after 2-year-old accidentally shot himself through torso
A 2-year-old boy is in stable condition after shooting himself by accident. According to police, the boy shot himself through he abdomen just before 10 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the Newbold section of Philadelphia.
Manhunt for ex-cop accused of abducting daughters in York County ends with 4 dead in Md.
A manhunt for a former Baltimore (Md.) County police officer wanted for kidnapping his daughters in York County, Pennsylvania has led to the finding of his body, his girls and another woman, all dead.
Camden County investigating hepatitis A case at Gloucester Twp. Starbucks
Camden County’s health department says an employee at a Starbucks in Gloucester Township has tested positive for hepatitis A and worked through the infectious period of the virus.
67-year-old store owner shot, killed inside her North Philadelphia business
Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a 68-year-old woman Tuesday afternoon inside the check-cashing business she owned in the Ogontz neighborhood of North Philadelphia.
VIDEO: Teenage girls face ethnic intimidation charges after assault on SEPTA train
A group of teen girls was caught on video Wednesday attacking a second group of teenagers on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line, and four girls now face charges of ethnic intimidation and assault.
Temple University makes changes to safety plan after shooting death of 18-year-old
Temple University has changed its safety plan after a deadly shooting happened near campus earlier this week. The changes were laid out in a message to the university community, sent Wednesday.
Renovated playground unveiled in North Philadelphia
East Poplar Playground on North 8th Street in North Philadelphia received a much-needed facelift, thanks to the city’s Rebuild project. Mayor Jim Kenney was there for the unveiling.
Icy Roosevelt Boulevard causes huge pileup, snarling Tuesday morning commute
The southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard were blocked Tuesday morning, and drivers detoured between 9th and Fox streets, after a crash involving as many as 18 cars was caused by “black ice.”
Suspect in killing of Philadelphia police inspector's son turns down plea deal
Tyquan Atkinson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 killing of Nicholas Flacco, following a fight at FDR Park between a group of women after a Phillies game.
Philadelphia man abducted, robbed after a night at Parx Casino
A Philadelphia man was abducted and robbed after a night at the casino. Police say masked and armed men forced the man into a van when he returned to his house from Parx Casino in Bensalem
Online petition calls for new school to be named after Lower Merion principal killed in car crash
Thousands of people are petitioning online to name a new middle school after beloved Lower Merion Principal Sean Hughes, who tragically died in a car crash over the weekend. He was killed while driving his son to a soccer game in Winslow Township.
Woman in custody, accused of assaulting man with knife on SEPTA train
SEPTA says a woman was arguing with a man on a Market-Frankford Line train in University City on Friday morning, when she slashed his hand with a knife.
Beloved Lower Merion High School principal killed in car accident
Students, parents and staff of Lower Merion High School are mourning the loss of beloved principal Sean Hughes after an accident Saturday morning. Read more here.
Teen shot near North Philadelphia school
For the second time this week, a shooting took place less than a block away from a school where students were being dismissed for the day. Friday’s shooting was near Tech Friere Charter School.
'Really lucky' to be alive — man runs for help after robber shoots him in the mouth
Philadelphia police are saying a man is lucky to be alive after being shot in the face on Thursday night. The bullet hit him in the mouth, investigators say, but it became lodged in his neck, very close to his spine.
West Oak Lane mother of gun violence victim guides others in their grief
Rhonda Gore said losing her son Shelton Hayes was the start of finding her new normal. She started the Shelton T. Hayes Foundation to help families of other gun violence victims through theirs.
Philadelphia man sentenced for selling fentanyl-laced heroin to man who overdosed
Philadelphia man Jamal Keys will spend the next 18 to 36 years in prison for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to a 34-year-old Paoli man, who overdosed later that day. Investigators say police found 14 packets of heroin on the victim’s nightstand.
