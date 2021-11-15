ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police asking for help finding missing woman

By Andrew Limberg
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0st8M5_0cxT2qGs00

Pittsburgh Police are asking the public’s help locating a missing woman.

34-year-old Allyson Harding was last seen in Oakland on November 10 around 10 a.m.

Harding is described at 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds with long brown/purple/blond hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and black UGG boots.

If you have any information on Harding please contact Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit as 412-323-7141.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy