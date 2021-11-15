Pittsburgh Police asking for help finding missing woman
Pittsburgh Police are asking the public’s help locating a missing woman.
34-year-old Allyson Harding was last seen in Oakland on November 10 around 10 a.m.
Harding is described at 5-feet-2-inches, 160 pounds with long brown/purple/blond hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket, black leggings and black UGG boots.
If you have any information on Harding please contact Pittsburgh Police Special Victims Unit as 412-323-7141.
