Draymond Green to appear on 'Manning Cast' for 49ers-Rams

Warriors forward Draymond Green often makes headlines with his honest takes on NBA basketball. Now he’ll be taking his insights to the NFL.

Green is scheduled to join Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN 2’s ‘Manning Cast’ during Monday Night Football between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Omaha Productions announced the Week 10 guest lineup Monday morning and Green should be on the air during the third quarter. Other guests include broadcaster Al Michaels, golfer Phil Mickelson and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.

Many figure Green could find himself on the set of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” once his playing career is over, as he has moonlighted there in the past and provided great insight and discussion. Monday night he’ll be able to dissect the anticipated Rams debuts of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Green actually suited up for the Michigan State football team during its 2011 spring game as a tight end. Check out his highlights (lowlights?) here:

As many have noted, active NFL players are 0-6 the week following their appearances on Manning Cast. The social media team over at StatMuse is joking the Warriors are due for an ‘L’ in Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to the Manning Cast Curse.

What will Green think of Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance? Is he a huge fan of 49ers tight end George Kittle? Will he rip on the 49ers defense for missed tackles? Should be fun to tune in.