ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Draymond Green to appear on 'Manning Cast' for 49ers-Rams

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i9saq_0cxT2jL100

Warriors forward Draymond Green often makes headlines with his honest takes on NBA basketball. Now he’ll be taking his insights to the NFL.

Green is scheduled to join Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on ESPN 2’s ‘Manning Cast’ during Monday Night Football between the 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

Omaha Productions announced the Week 10 guest lineup Monday morning and Green should be on the air during the third quarter. Other guests include broadcaster Al Michaels, golfer Phil Mickelson and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers.

Many figure Green could find himself on the set of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” once his playing career is over, as he has moonlighted there in the past and provided great insight and discussion. Monday night he’ll be able to dissect the anticipated Rams debuts of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller against the 49ers in Santa Clara.

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Green actually suited up for the Michigan State football team during its 2011 spring game as a tight end. Check out his highlights (lowlights?) here:

As many have noted, active NFL players are 0-6 the week following their appearances on Manning Cast. The social media team over at StatMuse is joking the Warriors are due for an ‘L’ in Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets due to the Manning Cast Curse.

What will Green think of Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance? Is he a huge fan of 49ers tight end George Kittle? Will he rip on the 49ers defense for missed tackles? Should be fun to tune in.

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

During 49ers-Rams broadcast, Warriors' Draymond Green has accidentally hilarious mic malfunction

This is not a breaking news story. It is not a recap of a critical play from "Monday Night Football." But it is funny. Late in the third quarter of Peyton and Eli Manning's special telecast of the San Francisco 49ers versus Los Angeles Rams, their special guest — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green — was given an opportunity to plug his new podcast. Except his wired headphones seem to have gotten stuck in his hoodie at an inopportune time, which muffled his voice to such a degree that he sounded like an adult talking to a kid in a "Peanuts" cartoon.
NFL
CBS Sports

Peyton, Eli Manning return for Rams-49ers on 'MNF,' and here's why their ManningCast curse might be broken

The Manning brothers are back for "Monday Night Football" to close Week 10, returning to ESPN2 after a one-week hiatus to broadcast the Rams' showdown with the 49ers, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. And not only that, but they might be set to break what's become known as the ManningCast Curse. In each of Peyton and Eli Manning's previous appearances calling "MNF," at least one of their guests happened to be an active NFL player, and each time, that player's team suffered either a big loss or injury the following week. Now, back for Week 10, the Mannings won't have a single active player on their guest list.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Eli Manning
Person
George Kittle
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Von Miller
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Al Michaels
Yardbarker

Rams' Week 10 Inactives at 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams received crushing news on Saturday when tests came back revealing that wide receiver Robert Woods suffered a torn ACL in Friday's practice. The Rams will be down one of their top offensive players for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, for this week against the San...
NFL
RamDigest

Rams at 49ers Halftime Report

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers halftime report for Week 10. The 49ers are committed to running the ball and they're not going to let up until the Rams prove they have answers to stop it. Matthew Stafford gets intercepted twice in the first half for the second time...
NFL
All49ers

49ers 31, Rams 10: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The real 49ers just stood up. They saved their season with a dramatic 31-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're are 4-5 with the easy part of their schedule coming up. Which means they just might turn their season around. Here are their grades for this win.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Espn 2#Omaha Productions#Tnt#Warriors#Statmuse#L#The Brooklyn Nets
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Michael Strahan Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

On Sunday afternoon, the FOX Sports broadcasting crew reacted to the latest Aaron Rodgers news. During the segment, Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan both had a strong message for the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Strahan wasn’t happy Rodgers invoked the name of Martin Luther King Jr in an interview with Pat McAfee.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

Bill Belichick was a very happy man on Sunday. The New England Patriots rebounded from their overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys by blowing out the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. New England topped New York, 54-13, in one of the biggest blowouts of the NFL’s season to date....
NFL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Rumored To Be ‘Top Candidate’ For Notable Job

There’s no reason for Lane Kiffin to leave Ole Miss right now, but if he’s considering going to a different program, he should have options. Yahoo Sports reporter Dan Wentzel recently reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his thoughts on the program’s future. With Manny Diaz on the hot seat, all signs point to the Hurricanes making a major move in the offseason.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
Popculture

Tony Romo Under Fire for Gisele Bundchen Joke During Buccaneers vs. Bears Broadcast

Tony Romo is taking some heat for a comment he made about Gisele Bundchen during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears broadcast. When Tom Brady, Bundchen's husband, threw his 600th career touchdown pass, Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans give the ball to a fan. As the Buccanneers are talking to the guy to get the ball back, Romo added his commentary, predicting when he thinks they are saying.
NFL
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
363
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy