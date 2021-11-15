ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II sprains back, misses tribute to Britain’s war dead

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myo6Y_0cxT2c9w00

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The service is one of the most important events on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, and was meant to be her first public appearance after taking a few weeks off to rest under doctor’s orders.

British media reported that the back sprain was not believed to be related to the recent medical advice to rest that prompted other cancellations.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said just hours ahead of the ceremony. “Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

Alex Jones loses lawsuit over Sandy Hook ‘hoax’ conspiracy

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. It was her first such stay in eight years. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

But officials stressed at the time that “it remains the queen’s firm intention” to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said the monarch planned to watch the ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

The queen served in World War II as an army driver and mechanic, and is head of Britain’s armed forces. She attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, a solemn ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. The national service, which follows Armistice Day on Nov. 11, is traditionally marked by the wearing of poppies and a national two-minute silence observed at 11 a.m.

On Sunday, other royals and politicians led the ceremony in London’s Whitehall, with hundreds of military personnel and veterans lined up around the Cenotaph memorial. It was the first time the event had returned to normal since the pandemic began.

After Royal Marine buglers sounded the “The Last Post,” Prince Charles, 73, laid the first wreath on the queen’s behalf, as he has done since 2017. He was followed by other royals and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Well known TV show coming to Louisiana next year and you could be a part of ‘HISTORY’

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, although she made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

She has missed several other events, including the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday. Officials also said she will miss the opening of the Church of England’s governing General Synod on Tuesday.

Penny Junor, a royal biographer, said the queen may be entering a new phase of her reign where she will not be seen as much in public.

“It’s very sad for the queen, because this is the one event in the year that she really, really likes to be at,” she said. “We’re so used to seeing her out and about and looking years younger than she is that I think we’ve been lulled into thinking she can go on at this kind of pace forever. Clearly she can’t.”

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Pippa Middleton Heartbreak: Kate Middleton’s Sister Feuding With Husband James Matthews, Jealous Of Prince William, Duchess’s Marriage?

Pippa Middleton is, allegedly, jealous of Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage. Kate Middleton and Prince William’s marriage is, perhaps, one of the strongest in the royal family. No wonder, a lot of people look up to them including the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa has been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Boris Johnson
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#War#Church Of England#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#Buckingham Palace#U N
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Fergie’s Ex-Husband Could Ruin Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee This Way

Prince Andrew could, allegedly, ruin Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee net year. Prince Andrew and Queen Elizabeth have always been close. In fact, there are reports that the Duke of York is the monarch’s favorite son. Since Princess Anne and Prince Andrew has a 10-year age gap, the queen had more time to prepare for the birth of her two youngest children. Reports also revealed that the queen became more relaxed, and she was also warmer toward Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Heartbreak: Meghan Markle's Husband Has 'Never Forgiven Himself' For Doing This, Snubbed By Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry, reportedly, planned to return to the UK following Queen Elizabeth's hospitalization. Prince Harry has not seen the other members of the royal family since he decided to step down as a senior royal and live with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two dotting children – Archie and Lili – in the United States. It was claimed that the Duke of Sussex’s strained relationship with Prince William is among the many reasons why he decided to ditch the royal life forever.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
World War II
epicstream.com

Prince William Heartbreak: Harry's Brother Fears Losing Queen Elizabeth Soon? Kate Middleton's Husband Reportedly Preparing Himself For The Worst Amid Monarch's Health Issues

Prince William is, reportedly, afraid of losing Queen Elizabeth. Prince William has kept his cool amid the issues and controversies that the royal family has been facing in recent months. Though the husband of Kate Middleton has admitted having some misunderstanding with Prince Harry, royal followers never heard the Duke of Cambridge speaking ill against his one and only brother.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton, Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Disappointed With Cambridges' Split

Queen Elizabeth II was disappointed when Prince William and Kate Middleton split in 2007. Kate Middleton and Prince William have been married for over a decade already. They are now parents to three adorable children — Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. However, way back then, the future king was unsure about his future with Middleton leading them to split multiple times in the past and the Queen wasn't happy about it.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth II & Kate Middleton's Bond is Closer Than We Thought After the Monarch's Recent Health Scare

The past few days have been pretty difficult for the royal family. Queen Elizabeth II has been listening to the advice of her physicians and getting some rest, opting to forgo certain trips to Northern Island and, more recently, the COP26 Climate Conference. Luckily, the monarch has the support of her family during this time, and it seems as though Queen Elizabeth and her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, have grown a lot closer amid the queen’s health scare. Now, we already know that Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton are very close. After all, the queen has practically been grooming the Duchess of...
WORLD
WGNO

WGNO

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
772K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy