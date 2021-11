Dilan Markanday is dreaming big after becoming the first British Asian player to play a first-team game for Tottenham Hotspur. In conversation (h/t The Independent), Dilan Markanday highlights his joy of becoming the first British Asian player to play a first-team game for Tottenham Hotspur. He also shares that he hopes to be an inspiration for people all around.

