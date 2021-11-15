ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Xigem Technologies Set to Pursue Big Data Market with Expanded Technology Platform – Yahoo Finance

enplugged.com
 4 days ago

Cylix Data to be Integrated with iAgent and FOOi to Connect and Unify Company's Portfolio. Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 15, 2021) – Xigem Technologies Corporation (CSE: XIGM) (FSE: 2C1) ("Xigem" or the "Company"), a technology provider for the emerging remote economy, today announced further details of its plans to integrate...

Clock Online

Data Science is the Smart Technology That Goes Unseen

- Every day, data and analytics touch our lives in ways that we can't begin to imagine. As an example, it can be seen when you log on to a video call, pay for your train ticket, or order your cappuccino using your phone. Or view spending trends on your bank account using an app or website. Data analytics are also at work in ways you don't see -- ways that make your life easier, safer, more convenient, and more fun -- especially when it comes to getting where you want to go. Indeed, data analytics reduce your travel time, manage traffic congestion, and create safer and more accessible ways to use public transit.
SCIENCE
crowdfundinsider.com

Colt Technology Services Expands Capital Markets Offering into Latin American Markets

Has announced that it’s expanding its capital markets product offering into Latin America (LatAm), giving clients from the US, Europe and APAC cost effective, low latency access to B3 – a major financial market infrastructure firm and the largest in the region – via Colt PrizmNet. By strengthening its coverage...
MARKETS
datasciencecentral.com

The Biggest Technology Trends In Accounting And Finance

The role of technology in every industry, line of business, or career is tremendous. It plays an essential role in the growth and efficiency of a firm. Technology has redefined almost all business functions from end to end. Investment management accounting and finance are no different. Technology has powered data...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Network Security Platform Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Juniper, Belden, Acrosser Technology, AEWIN

A new research study on Global Network Security Platform Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Network Security Platform products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Network Security Platform market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are McAfee, Pyramid, AEWIN, Juniper, Cisco, Belden, Acrosser Technology, Nanjing PHOENIX CONTACT, Radiflow, Axiomtek Technology, Fireeye, Lastline Defender.
SOFTWARE
vt.edu

Collaboration blends entrepreneurship and big data technology

A long-standing relationship between the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech and the School of Economics and Management at Xidian University (XDU) in Xi'an, China, has resulted in a unique collaborative program that will welcome its first cohort of 100-120 students in Fall 2022. Through a memorandum of understanding...
BLACKSBURG, VA
enplugged.com

BlackSky Technology Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results – Yahoo Finance

Is the fossil fuel recovery real, or a stepping stone to a fossil-free future? Register now for our 11/17 webinar at 2PM ET. On a Year to Date Basis, Total Revenue up over 53%. HERNDON, Va., November 12, 2021–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlackSky Technology Inc. ("BlackSky" or the "Company") (NYSE: BKSY), a leading technology platform providing real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring, today announced its results for the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
carehomeprofessional.com

everyLIFE Technologies announces care management platform update

EveryLIFE Technologies has announced a major new update to its care management platform platform, PASS. PASSreporting enables users of the care management platform to view, understand and share their data with increased accessibility and speed, and grants unprecedented levels of access to the data they record, enabling key improvements to the monitoring, reporting and analysis of the care they deliver.
HEALTH
Country
Switzerland
The Guardian

Data Analytics & Technology Specialist

From planning and executing capital markets transactions to navigating regulatory change and complex accounting – we support our clients, every step of the way. We are a market leading team of c.180 professionals working on some of the most high profile IPOs, M&A deals, Capital Markets transactions and Accounting Advisory / digital finance transformation projects, across a wide range of clients and sectors.
JOBS
martechseries.com

TechTarget Expands Purchase Intent Data and Delivers Personalized Interface for Sellers and Marketers in Latest Release of Priority Engine Platform

New enhancements vastly increase active prospects in the platform and provide streamlined access to new proprietary insights to increase productivity and pipeline. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced that it has enhanced the ability of sales and marketing teams to leverage its proprietary intent data to accelerate opportunities and fuel more pipeline with buying teams at top accounts. The latest release of TechTarget’s Priority EngineTM platform provides streamlined access to several new sources of real account and prospect-level purchase intent data in a new interface customized specifically for sales and marketing users. Priority Engine is helping customers get expanded visibility into demand at high potential accounts, deeper insight into the makeup and engagement preferences of active buying teams and tools to easily monitor and quickly act on changes at key accounts. New enhancements include:
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

Palo Alto Networks Expands Technology Partner Program

Empowering Partners to Drive Adoption and Integration of Security Solutions. Organizations are now realizing the cyber risk that accompanies the operational efficiencies and benefits of digital transformation. Addressing that risk requires an enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy that is far more involved than the cybersecurity requirements of the past. From adopting a Zero Trust architecture to identity and access management, data and privacy protection, threat detection and response and securing cloud environments, their cybersecurity needs are mounting to secure today’s enterprise. In an effort to help organizations more comprehensively address their cybersecurity challenges, Palo Alto Networks today announced significant enhancements to its Technology Partner Program that will provide organizations with the breadth of security solutions and services and the confidence in a trusted network of cybersecurity partners.
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
thecryptoupdates.com

Technology Behind Crypto Classic; the Powerful Payment Platform on the Verge of Disrupting the Financial Market

The current financial market is plagued by a plethora of problems, some of which have halted the immense growth of this market. Transaction delays, outrageous costs, geographical restrictions, amongst others, are a few of the major sticking points. While a ton of projects have been launched to resolve these bottlenecks, most are centralized systems restricted, to a certain degree, by central banks and governmental policies.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Data Recovery Software Market May See a Big Move | IBM, CA Technologies, Commvault

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Data Recovery Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Veritas Technologies LLC, Acronis International GmbH, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Commvault, Kroll Ontrack, Microsoft Corporation, FINALDATA, Dell Inc., NetApp, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, DiskGenius & Oracle Corporation etc.
SOFTWARE
dataversity.net

Data Warehouse vs. Data Lake Technology: Different Approaches to Managing Data

Solving business problems using big data depends upon the approach taken. For example, if an organization only knows data warehouses, then challenges will be framed to fit using a data warehouse. As Abraham Maslow, a prominent psychologist eloquently said “I suppose it is tempting, if the only tool you have is a hammer, to treat everything as if it were a nail.” This observation can be applied to big data where a data warehouse can become synonymous with a hammer. But, not all business data requirements fit into the category of a nail that a data warehouse can address, as discovered by Carolinas Healthcare System. The on-going debate of whether to use a data warehouse vs. data lake are many, but when viewed through the lens of a focused Data Architecture Strategy, the choices become more well-defined.
COMPUTERS
bostonnews.net

Company with Game Players Market Set for Explosive Growth | Pina Gaming Studio, Sweetheart Mutual Entertainment Network Technology, Hainan Lexin Network Technology

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Company with Game Players Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Shenzhen Kaihei Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Gougao Investment Management Co., Ltd, Shanghai Yitan Network Technology Co., Ltd, Hainan Lexin Network Technology Co., Ltd, Shanghai Zeno Network Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Rice Fish Interactive Technology Co., Ltd, Anhui Sweetheart Mutual Entertainment Network Technology Co., Ltd, Suzhou Senna Network Technology Co., Ltd, Beijing Chaoshen Technology Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Lieyou Information Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Huiyigu Network Technology Co., Ltd, Pina Gaming Studio, Starty Sky Club & Squab Gaming etc.
VIDEO GAMES
Hackernoon

Blockchain Technology Improves Data Authentication and Transparency in Healthcare

As artificial intelligence, machine learning and wearables begin to work their way into the healthcare ecosystem, it becomes imperative that the data being used is trustworthy. The answer to this problem lies at the intersection of blockchain technology and data science. The transparency afforded by the blockchain could bring trust back to our healthcare system, since patients and providers are able to audit the information instantaneously. The use of this technology is limitless in the healthcare industry, particularly--as is the case with Acoer’s technologies--if implemented by design to be economically viable and easy to adopt.
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Instech Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Neos, Shift Technology, Lemonade

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Instech examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Instech study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Instech market report advocates analysis of Quantemplate, Slice, Neos, Shift Technology, Lemonade, Oscar Health, Acko General Insurance & ZhongAn.
MARKETS

