There is nothing worse than getting out of bed and smelling the stale leftover aroma of last night's dinner. Since I'm a culinary enthusiast and usually cook every single night, my apartment rarely gets a rest from wafts of garlic, brown butter, pickling liquid, and the like. I like to keep the windows open so that the circulation of fresh air whooshes away those lingering scents, but this time of year, it just gets too chilly for the fresh-air method. While there are many candles and diffusers I love, it wasn't until I was gifted this burning beauty that I was able to actually eliminate (not mask) cooking odors in my one-bedroom apartment.

