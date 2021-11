After Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn hit Zach Atkins in the corner of the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass to pull within a touchdown of Mill Valley midway through the third quarter, the Jaguar defense decided it had enough. Atkins’ touchdown catch were the first points the Jaguars gave up in their 5A quarterfinals matchup against the Timberwolves, and the defense made sure they would be the last points as well.

FOOTBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO