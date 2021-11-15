LSU basketball gets no love in latest AP Top 25 Poll

If LSU isn’t ranked next weekend, we riot.

The Tigers only received three votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after curb-stomping their two opponents over the last week. LSU demolished ULM 101-39 to open the season and then beat Texas State 84-59 last Friday.

There are six total teams from the SEC ranked inside the top 25, including Florida who just knocked off Florida State this weekend.

LSU takes on Liberty tonight at 6 p.m CST and McNeese on Thursday, November 18th at 7 p.m. CST. A win over the Liberty Flames tonight would almost certainly move LSU to the outskirts of the top 25 at the very least, if not a few spots inside the poll.

Here is the latest AP poll in its entirety.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 2-0 1,517 (55) –

2 UCLA 2-0 1,450 (6) –

3 Kansas 2-0 1,400 –

4 Michigan 2-0 1,252

5 Villanova 1-1 1,232 -1

6 Purdue 2-0 1,223

7 Duke 3-0 1,143

8 Texas 1-1 1,058 -3

9 Baylor 1-0 1,010 -1

10 Illinois 2-0 920

11 Memphis 2-0 886

12 Oregon 2-0 802

13 Kentucky 1-1 773 -3

14 Alabama 2-0 743 –

15 Houston 2-0 665 –

16 Arkansas 2-0 646 –

17

2-0 575

18 North Carolina 2-0 506

19 Ohio State 2-0 438

20 Maryland 3-0 306

21 Auburn 2-0 239

22 St Bonaventure 2-0 280

23 Connecticut 2-0 236

24 Florida 2-0 141 NR

25 USC 20 63 NR

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1