LSU basketball gets no love in latest AP Top 25 Poll

By Lance Dawe
 3 days ago
If LSU isn’t ranked next weekend, we riot.

The Tigers only received three votes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after curb-stomping their two opponents over the last week. LSU demolished ULM 101-39 to open the season and then beat Texas State 84-59 last Friday.

There are six total teams from the SEC ranked inside the top 25, including Florida who just knocked off Florida State this weekend.

LSU takes on Liberty tonight at 6 p.m CST and McNeese on Thursday, November 18th at 7 p.m. CST. A win over the Liberty Flames tonight would almost certainly move LSU to the outskirts of the top 25 at the very least, if not a few spots inside the poll.

Here is the latest AP poll in its entirety.

Rank Team Record Points Change

1 Gonzaga 2-0 1,517 (55) –

2 UCLA 2-0 1,450 (6) –

3 Kansas 2-0 1,400 –

4 Michigan 2-0 1,252

5 Villanova 1-1 1,232 -1

6 Purdue 2-0 1,223

7 Duke 3-0 1,143

8 Texas 1-1 1,058 -3

9 Baylor 1-0 1,010 -1

10 Illinois 2-0 920

11 Memphis 2-0 886

12 Oregon 2-0 802

13 Kentucky 1-1 773 -3

14 Alabama 2-0 743 –

15 Houston 2-0 665 –

16 Arkansas 2-0 646 –

17

2-0 575

18 North Carolina 2-0 506

19 Ohio State 2-0 438

20 Maryland 3-0 306

21 Auburn 2-0 239

22 St Bonaventure 2-0 280

23 Connecticut 2-0 236

24 Florida 2-0 141 NR

25 USC 20 63 NR

Others receiving votes:

Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan State 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
news-shield.com

The rundown on potential LSU coaches: 2 new names and 2 scratches

BATON ROUGE, La. - The games on the field have lost their luster in what has become something of a lost season for LSU football in 2021. One big game now outshines them all. The game to determine who wins the windfall to become the Tigers’ next coach. Athletic director...
NFL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
alabamanews.net

AP Top 25 Poll: Alabama Rises to No. 2; Auburn Falls Out

The AP Top 25 College Football Poll for November 14, 2021, has Alabama rising to No. 2, while Auburn has fallen out. Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia. The switch from Cincinnati at No. 2 to Alabama was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week. Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at USF 45-28, but it was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half.
ALABAMA STATE
Dallas News

College basketball poll: Texas falls three spots after loss to Gonzaga; Baylor still in AP top ten

Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4. The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
TEXAS STATE
Field Level Media

AP Top 25 Poll: Oregon leaps Ohio State for No. 5

Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week, No. 3 Alabama gained ground on No. 2 Cincinnati and No. 5 Oregon leapfrogged Ohio State in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Bulldogs (9-0) captured all 63 first-place votes following Saturday’s 43-6 thumping of Missouri.
COLLEGE SPORTS
La Crosse Tribune

Badgers back in AP Top 25 poll

The University of Wisconsin football team found itself back in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday after not being included since Sept. 26. UW (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) is No. 20 in the poll and riding a five-game winning streak after Saturday’s 52-3 rout of Rutgers. Two of those wins came against teams ranked in the AP poll. The Badgers don’t have any ranked opponents left on the regular season schedule.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

How to watch: Ohio State vs. Michigan State

It seems like just yesterday the college football season kicked off with Ohio State on the road to Minnesota. How quickly time passes as the fourth-ranked Buckeyes are set to play their final home game of the 2021 season on Saturday. Coming to Columbus is Michigan State, and this is...
MICHIGAN STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Static in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

After Saturday’s slate of action, the Oklahoma Sooners stand as one just four remaining unbeatens in college football. Through all the injuries, drama and quarterback controversy, Lincoln Riley’s bunch has found a way to survive to 9-0 going into the stretch run of “Championship November.”. Quite unlike their positioning in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WMBF

Coastal Carolina ranked No. 22 in latest AP Poll

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football remains ranked for the 22nd straight week. The Chanticleers checked in at No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, released Sunday. It’s down one spot from last week after the Chants’ 28-8 road win over Georgia Southern on Saturday. Coastal also...
CONWAY, SC
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati (9-0) remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

The University of Cincinnati Bearcat’s remained No. 2 in the latest AP Poll, after spending the last three weeks at No. 2 after gradually rising from their season-opening spot of No. 8. Prior to the latest ranking, the Bearcat’s defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 28-20, in a goal-line standing battle.
CINCINNATI, OH
ksl.com

BYU inches up to No. 14 in latest AP Top 25, 15th in Coaches Poll

PROVO — A win is a win is a win. The Cougars crept up incrementally to No. 14 in the latest Associated Press Top 25, just ahead of unbeaten UTSA and one spot behind a Wake Forest team that has recently fallen from the ranks of the undefeated in the Week 11 version of the ratings released Sunday afternoon.
greensboro.com

Ethan Joyce's Week 10 ballot in the AP Top 25 poll

Welcome back to my AP top 25 ballot. For the purpose of clarity and sanity, this column will still refer to the Associated Press poll when it comes to the “last ranking” sections of the ballot below. Even though the College Football Playoff rankings are the alpha now, it would be odd to reference them here. Mainly because the playoff didn’t rank some of the teams in the AP poll.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BamaCentral

Alabama Football Stays Top 3 in Both AP, Coaches Polls

Even though it wasn't quite the dominating performance Alabama fans have become accustomed to, at the end of the day it was still a win for the Crimson Tide over LSU Saturday night. And as Bryce Young and Nick Saban put it, any win, especially against a conference opponent, is a good win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
GoDucks.com

Ducks Enter Top Five In AP Poll

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team moved up two spots to No. 5 in the latest Associated Press top-25 poll on Sunday following the Ducks' 26-16 win over Washington in Seattle. UO also moved up one spot to No. 6 in the AFCA Coaches poll. The Ducks (8-1, 5-1...
EUGENE, OR
