What happened in the Washington Football Team’s Week 10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. 2021 has been extremely disappointing for the Washington Football Team. After winning the NFC East last season, they were expected to be even better this year. Double-digit wins were not out of the realm of possibilities. A 2-6 start really dampened the mood though. And a Week 10 contest against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers was doing nothing to turn those feelings around for the fans. Then came the game – and a pretty dominant win for Washington.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO