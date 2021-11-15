ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young Out For Season With Torn ACL

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago
Former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young will miss the rest of the NFL season after tearing his ACL in the Washington Football Team’s 29-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

Young, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, suffered the injury midway through the second quarter when he attempted rush quarterback Tom Brady. As he went around the edge, his right knee buckled and he fell to the ground in visible pain.

Young refused to be carted off the field and was ultimately helped to the locker room by the training staff before returning to the sidelines on crutches.

“He has surgery coming up and then his recovery,” head coach Ron Rivera said on Monday. “We certainly do hope to have him here. We have a real good PT on staff that we feel very good with.”

Young, a team captain and the reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, finishes his sophomore season with 26 tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Typical recovery for such an injury is six to nine months, which puts him on track to return ahead of next season.

