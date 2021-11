Commentary: The house always wins in gambling, and the house is getting even tougher through machine learning. "On the Internet, nobody knows you are a dog," is easily one of the top 10 New Yorker cartoons of all time. Why? Because it captured the upsides and downsides of online anonymity. All good, right? Well, maybe. What if you are online, and you like to gamble? Who's on the other side? You have no idea, and that might be more of a problem than you might suspect.

